Journalist(s) Mis-react to the New Aviation Leaning University in Nigeria

One baby step that African media houses may over praise without suggestions and critical demands. Reducing the financial cost of pilot training of Africans is indeed welcomed, but what other types of costs should the media pressure Africans beyond aviation? Is there also a time cost or duration the article I read skipped, did not emphasize, or I missed due to my arthritic medication? Professional training for commercial airlines must be differentiated from private training for personal flying? The u.s is sometimes exceptionally good in valuing the time of fast learners. For example, weeks of training can get you a basic flying license, but when will Nigeria, the Gambia, and xyz offer fast track training and testing where need be? The media+ must push for that. The u.s even offers 'no FAA licence' required for certain types of extremely light aircrafts, but when will 10% to 100% Africans offer such? The U.S. offers hours ( not days or weeks) of training to try certain flying machines, but when will we offer and allow such in universities and specialised training institutions in Africa? The u.s allows the sales and assembling of aircrafts to ultimately fly at your own risk, but when for Africa+? Again, these are small aircrafts but still help you understand the feel and nature of flying. The article I read is seemingly portraying one thousand pilots as huge, but even tiny Gambia should be training that number per year as a second job or second degree/certification? Again, professional pilots will certainly require a lot more training time compared to private pilots; just like a commercial truck driver requires more training than me and you to drive our private tiny vehicles. I hereby accuse Gambians/ Africans of abusive training on time, or why do you take teenagers for years to train them just how to drive a car or van? OK, Jarga, please switch back to aircrafts and challenge them in feasible ways? Will that new pilot leaning university directly offer online classes for both private and professional pilots? Will they work with other African universities to abuse us beyond financial cost or be reasonable in fair partnership for theory+ exams? I hate abuse! Be it abuse by Europeans, Arabs, Africans, or anyone. From colonisation of what percentage of deceit or mismanagement versus post colonisation of internal than external continuation of deceit beyond finance? No smart victim will offer a pass based on the race+ of the culprit, but types and levels of culprits? Anything beyond the tolerable, should be fiercely confronted; within the limits of tolerance still demands soft to mild confronting until 'perfection' or justice is achieved on earth.

So I demand individual and collective resistance to evil, be it internal or external. However, solutions help even more than resisting, except evil governments can suffocate some of us if we offer too good a deal to their/our oppressed people. The basic theory aspects of flying should be free or no more than $100 for the authors+; then take a challenge exam like any certification test with reasonable exam fees. This means Jarga or xyz can study privately for days, weeks, or months to take and pass that test with A+. Then something like simulation flying should be available in every country/district and at reasonable cost or fire many folks up to the president. I will even recommend the offering of about 5 to 10% off on simulation if you score A or A+ on the theory exam. This will pressure students to study deeply for a discount...

How many hours of simulation flying for private versus professional test flying licence practicals? It means confident Jarga will still rather pay for simulation experience before real practical flying. 30 hours of perfect simulation flying within a week will mean Jarga or xyz may be ready for small aircraft flying, practicals? Two of my brothers and countless Gambians own land vehicles worth more than $15,000 to $50,000 and likely paid about one to three thousand dollars in import tax per vehicle; so if Jarga or xyz orders 10 aircrafts worth ten thousand dollars to twenty five thousand dollars each, will the tax authorities (GRA) cut my throat on excuses to frustrate me or passed on the cost? Our era should be flying, not driving for hours. I happen to be on a 'free' working visit at Basse, far end of tiny Gambia, amid arthritic attack... If I was rich like my two elder brothers or much richer, I would have fought tooth and nail with the government to fly privately and even consider internal flying for all willing spirits, especially special needs like myself today. When governments greedily demand through fees, businesses have no option but to pass on the cost or avoid investing. When governments reasonably tax through profits, businesses will pay tax paying workers well and still pay just tax rates to the government.

So if a private bus of 50 to 100 seats pays $10 fees per trip; then an aircraft of 10 to 100 seats should pay how much fee per internal trip versus external trip? OK! Slowdown, greedy Senegal or xyz want us on buses or pay an arm and a leg to fly is the easy excuse; but slow, sleeping, or greedy Gambia should demonstrate $25 to $100 flying rates between Banjul and Basse first, before we can trust any of their excuses about Senegal, Nigeria, etc. Yes, the fact that internal flying costs a lot or even availability within Senegal and many countries is very minimal; it hints African heads of states refuse progress and choose trading blames and excuses. In many parts of North America, you can fly fairly long distances for under $100 to $200, unless xyz... Again, do not buy silly one-eye excuses. If u.s has ten flights per day/week between NYC and California for under $200, the Gambia can still have one flight to Nigeria, South Africa, or xyz for less than that and thrive... if they list potential advantages of the West to justify the difference, please list potential advantages of Africa. From paying lower to workers or percentage based to pilots+ to needing less costly aircrafts due to our cleaner skies. An aircraft between NYC and California will need heaters in and outside the aircraft in the winters, but Africans can fly in the open or what type of windows as birds, depending on altitude?

When president Barrow wants to spend (take loan) billions or hundreds of millions to have a bridge between Barra and Banjul, I disagree because we should fly, 'no more bridges and railways -- let's fly' by Jarga kebba Gigo can be searched on the Internet. Recently, I read 'Ecowas permission is needed for that terrible bridge', which can be good or bad. Our journalists to xyz poorly report and poorly question authorities with tough questions. Is the Gambia sovereign or which treaty demands Ecowas to UN approval for a bridge inside the Gambia? Maybe we need a treaty to invest in learning to fly and aircrafts building like or more than we pay others to train or build for us... Any country that spends over 10 million dollars on a bridge to last how long must also spend 10 or xyz million dollars towards building aircrafts that could make such bridges obsolete by what percentages. This will force the Gambia and xyz to start or partner up which pilot universities or aircraft building companies?

As a patient travelling, I had other important writings the Lord delayed and eventually helped on. I plan to submit those writings tomorrow, but those are private writings to Gambian authorities and may never become public. I would prefer God to realize actions or achievements before any of such writings 'leaked' or angrily forwarded to the media.... While relaxing outside, I came across a report (article) about a new pilot leaning university in Nigeria. I started it as a short reactory note to friends, but the kind Lord kept on inspiring me and now I feel like I should edit and submit it as an article that may reach presidents, universities, or new young journalists to learn and do better than old journalists.

So forgive my approach to the topic and appreciate my efforts. Imagine smart educational and smart discounts towards 90% of educated folks to study basic flying theory and flying simulation within 2 to 5 years, plus the effects, including the interest and achievements... from flying abilities , through assembling, to even manufacturing aircrafts may be a lot easier than many think. However, it is a let's world, so governments facilitating access, access, access, to products and services are what helps bright folks shine in bulk and speed. May God bless me and every trying spirit for freedom and every good. May God bless Showlove Trinity: Let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn

The article I am reacting to: