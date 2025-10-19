ModernGhana logo
Torkornoo’s picture missing at Supreme Court – Amaliba

  Sun, 19 Oct 2025
Abraham Amaliba, a private legal practitioner and Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority has expressed concern over what he describes as an attempt to erase the legacy of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo from Ghana's judicial history.

Speaking on Joy Prime's on Saturday, October 18, Amaliba disclosed that during a recent visit to the Supreme Court's conference room, he noticed the absence of Justice Torkornoo's portrait from the wall displaying past Chief Justices.

“I was at the Supreme Court in the conference room of the Chief Justice, and I saw all the justices’ pictures on the wall, and her picture was missing,” he said. “What happened to her has an effect of saying that she never existed as a Chief Justice.”

His remarks come amid ongoing legal challenges filed by Justice Torkornoo following her removal from office on September 1, 2025. She was dismissed by President John Mahama based on recommendations from a committee chaired by Justice Gabriel Pwamang, which found her guilty of misconduct, including financial irregularities and breaches of constitutional duties.

Justice Torkornoo has since filed multiple suits at the High Court seeking to nullify the committee's findings and to stop the vetting and appointment of Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, who has been nominated to replace her as Ghana's next Chief Justice.

In her filings, she argues that the process leading to her removal was unconstitutional and tainted by procedural unfairness.

Her legal team has also demanded that the state honour all her entitlements, including salary and benefits, up until the date of her removal. The case is yet to be heard.

—citinewsroom

