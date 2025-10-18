Beyond the Trophies: Redefining What it Means to Win in Life

In today’s hyper-visible, hyper-competitive society, there seems to be a golden checklist: Get a degree. Bag a master’s or PhD. Get married. Only then, society whispers, will you be worthy of admiration and respect. While these milestones are certainly valuable and may differ across cultures, the problem arises when they become the only recognized markers of success, symbols placed on a cultural pedestal.

But is that all there is to life?

Not everyone’s victory makes headlines. For example, when Afeifa refused to pursue the master’s degree his father insisted on, he was disowned and ridiculed. Years later, he still doesn’t hold a graduate degree, but he has built a thriving carpentry business and now teaches others his craft. Along the way, he learned to forgive his father, and when his father saw how well Afeifa was doing, they rebuilt their relationship. No applause, no social media spotlight, but for Afeifa, that was the biggest win of all.

Afeifa’s story is just one example of how rigid expectations can weigh on people’s lives. Many others feel the same silent pressure to measure up to society’s checklist, even when it doesn’t align with their true purpose or timing.

Many individuals feel an unrelenting pressure to pursue advanced degrees or rush into marriage, not necessarily because it aligns with their life purpose or timing, but to meet societal expectations. This pressure can fuel not only anxiety but also burnout, depression, and a persistent sense of inadequacy - struggles often hidden because society celebrates outward achievement while neglecting inner well-being. Psychologist Barry Schwartz (2004) warns of the ‘paradox of choice’ - the more society tells us what options are valid, the more anxious and unfulfilled we feel when we stray from them.

Even worse, as Brené Brown (2012) argues in Daring Greatly, societal ideals often cause people to wear "masks of achievement," hiding their true desires and unique identities to earn respect. We begin to believe that if we don’t follow a particular life path, we are somehow falling behind. But life isn’t a single track with the same finish line for everyone.

There are countless wins that society rarely celebrates, such as emotional intelligence, healing from trauma, maintaining integrity, being a dependable friend, learning how to forgive, or discovering and nurturing your creativity. These are silent victories, but they are the foundations of a healthy, impactful life.

For example, Daniel Goleman (1995) outlines in his work on Emotional Intelligence how Emotional Quotient (EQ) is a far greater predictor of success in life and work than Intelligence Quotient (IQ). Similarly, Angela Duckworth’s (2016) work on grit shows that perseverance and passion for long-term goals often outweigh talent in achieving excellence.

These character traits, resilience, honesty, loyalty, and intuition, are not just "soft skills." They are core competencies that shape strong relationships, leadership, and self-worth. And they deserve to be honored.

Don’t let societal checklists rob you of the joy of living a life that feels like you. Whether you’re an artist, a teacher, a curious mind passionate about how the brain works (like I am!), or someone who’s still figuring it out, know this: You matter. Your journey matters.

You don’t need advanced education to be brilliant, and you don’t need a spouse to be complete.

Success is not always loud. Sometimes, it looks like healing quietly. Sometimes, it looks like staying kind in an unkind world. Sometimes, it’s saying no to a path that doesn’t align with your purpose, even if it pleases others.

We must broaden the narrative of what it means to "win" in life. Because in truth, there are infinite ways to live meaningfully, and many of them aren’t listed on a CV or announced at a wedding.

So, let’s honor the wins that aren’t always seen: the courage to be authentic, the strength to begin again, the beauty of still becoming.

Written by: Mabel Nyadedzor

