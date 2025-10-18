‘Vote massively for Bawumia to win us 2028 election’ — Adjei Mensah Korsah to NPP delegates

The Member of Parliament for Techiman South and former Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to vote massively for former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to secure the party’s victory in the 2028 general elections.

He stressed that the party’s choice of a 2028 flagbearer should not be about how long one has served in the party but about who can win the general election.

Speaking to delegates in Techiman North during the end of Dr. Bawumia’s tour of the Bono East Region on Saturday, October 18, Adjei Mensah Korsah described the former Vice President as the most viable and marketable candidate to lead the NPP.

“If we want to experiment, then we can choose someone else — but we cannot afford to miss the opportunity to win in 2028,” he said, adding that “If you take out President Mahama, the next most popular politician in Ghana is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.”

The Techiman South MP also stated that Dr. Bawumia’s popularity across the country and his strong public appeal make him the most suitable candidate to win power for the NPP.

“Since we began this tour, I have seen at least five billboards of Dr. Bawumia in every town. He has already been marketed. Why should we overlook that, especially when we are in opposition and may face financial constraints?” he asked.

He urged delegates in Techiman North to deliver an even stronger endorsement than Techiman South, which gave Dr. Bawumia his highest votes in the 2023 primaries.