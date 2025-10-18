ModernGhana logo
2024 polls: Alan’s exit affected NPP but not to his advantage — Adom-Otchere

NPP Broadcast journalist Paul Adom-Otchere
SAT, 18 OCT 2025
Broadcast journalist Paul Adom-Otchere

Broadcast journalist Paul Adom-Otchere, has argued that Alan Kyeremateng’s decision to quit the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections had an impact on the ruling party’s performance but did not work to his own advantage as an independent candidate.

According to him, the timing of Alan’s breakaway weakened the NPP’s image and gave the then-opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) a powerful campaign message to exploit.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, October 18, Adom-Octhere explained that when a major figure leaves a governing party close to an election, the opposition quickly turns it into a narrative of internal chaos and failure.

“People talk about Alan’s Movement regaining 33,000 votes across the nation; abysmal as that may sound, but he certainly did have an impact on the NPP’s defeat,” he said

The host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, further noted that the NDC capitalised on the situation by convincing voters that the NPP was a terrible party and a bad choice to vote for.

“If the NDC campaigns that look at them, their own people have left, this is a terrible party. That message carries weight. It doesn’t give votes to the one leaving, but it shifts the pendulum in favour of the opposition,” he explained.

Mr. Adom-Otchere further noted that breakaway movements from ruling governments usually lose their relevance after elections because their strength depends mainly on the heat of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Alan Kyerematen has officially formed a new political party modelled after the Busia-led United Party, which, according to its General Secretary, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, is a centrist party determined to disrupt the country’s political establishment.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

