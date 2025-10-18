Tension mounts in Denkyira ahead of disputed Paramount Chief installation 

Tension is mounting in the Denkyira Traditional Area of the Central Region following an alleged disputed move by the Queenmother of Denkyira, Nana Ama Ayensua Saara III, to install a new Paramount Chief in defiance of court orders and established traditional protocols.

The Agona Royal Family of Denkyira has petitioned the Central Region House of Chiefs against the nomination and intended installation of Oscar Kesse, also known as Kwame Mensah, describing the process as unlawful and contrary to custom.

In a petition signed by Abusuapanyin Precious Kwame Mensah, Sampson Delali Mensah, and Alice Afia Mensah, the family alleged that Oscar Kesse is not a member of the Agona Royal Family — the only lineage traditionally eligible to occupy the Denkyira Paramount Stool.

The petition further claims that Mr. Kesse was handpicked by the Queenmother without the involvement of the principal kingmakers and without appearing before the vetting committee established to screen prospective candidates.

According to the petitioners, both the Queenmother and her nominee are Fantis belonging to the Asona clan of Cape Coast and therefore have no legitimate claim to the Denkyira royal lineage.

They described the Queenmother's unilateral nomination and confinement of Mr. Kesse for installation as “illegal and a complete violation of Denkyira's customs and traditions.”

The paramount stool of Denkyira has remained vacant since 2015 following the death of Odeefuo Boa Amponsem III.

Traditionally, the stool is occupied by a duly selected member of the Agona Royal Family.

The petitioners are seeking, among other reliefs, a declaration that Nana Ama Ayensua Saara III is not qualified to hold herself out as Queenmother of Denkyira and that Mr. Kesse is ineligible to be enstooled as Paramount Chief.

They are also asking for an injunction restraining both individuals from performing any further rituals or acting on behalf of the Denkyira Paramount Stool.

Despite an injunction from the Regional House of Chiefs, reports indicate that the Queenmother has scheduled the controversial installation for Monday, October 20, 2025, at Jukwa, the traditional capital of Denkyira.

Sources within the area suggest that both factions are secretly mobilizing supporters, raising fears of possible clashes.

The opposing faction has reportedly petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, the National Security Secretariat, and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to intervene to prevent violence.

Security analysts and community leaders are warning that failure by authorities to act swiftly could lead to chaos, destruction of property, and further divisions within the Denkyira Traditional Area.

