Education 590,000 first-year SHS students begin 2025/2026 academic year today
The Ministry of Education has officially welcomed about 590,000 first-year Senior High School (SHS) students as they report to their respective schools across the country for the 2025/2026 academic year.

According to the Ministry, the new students are expected to begin reporting on Saturday, October 18, and Monday, October 20, 2025, marking an important milestone in their academic journey and a new chapter in Ghana’s pursuit of accessible education for all.

In a statement signed by Hashmin Mohammed, Press Secretary to the Minister for Education, the Ministry extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly admitted students and encouraged them to approach this new phase with discipline, determination, and enthusiasm.

“This marks a significant milestone in their academic journey and a new chapter in their educational pursuit. The Ministry warmly welcomes all newly admitted students to the secondary education system,” the statement read.

The Ministry expressed appreciation to parents and guardians for their patience and cooperation throughout the school placement process, noting that placement and residential arrangements for the academic year have officially closed. Parents have been advised to proceed to their assigned schools to complete enrollment formalities and help their wards settle in smoothly for the start of academic activities.

Reaffirming its commitment to quality, equitable, and inclusive education, the Ministry assured the public that adequate preparations have been made to guarantee a seamless start to the school year nationwide.

“We once again welcome our young learners to the senior high school family and wish them the very best in their academic and personal development,” the statement concluded.

The 2025/2026 intake is one of the largest cohorts of SHS students since the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy, a flagship government initiative that continues to expand access to secondary education and shape the future of Ghana’s youth.

