'Ghana may need third force if Mahama fails to deliver' – Senyo Hosi

Finance and Economic Policy Analyst, Senyo Hosi, has warned that Ghana could see the rise of a third major political force if President John Dramani Mahama’s administration fails to meet the expectations of citizens, potentially undermining public confidence in the long-standing NPP–NDC political duopoly.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Saturday, October 18, 2025, Mr. Hosi said that the two dominant parties — the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) — risk losing credibility if the current government fails to deliver on its promises.

“There is definitely room for a third force if, especially, President Mahama's regime fails Ghanaian democracy, and the confidence in this duopoly would be totally crushed,” he stated.

He explained that the emergence of such a force would depend on uniting credible and competent leaders from both parties who share centrist and reform-minded values.

“If you had a third force that has the crème de la crème — a group of centrist people, moderate in both NDC and NPP, coming together and trying to break away from the trajectory of the existing parties — we would really have a strong force,” Mr. Hosi observed.

Commenting on the newly rebranded United Party (UP), founded by former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, Mr. Hosi cautioned that it may not yet possess the structure, vision, or credibility to fill that space effectively.

“They say that opposition takes the spoils of the failings of the ruling government — that won't necessarily be the case come 2028. The tolerance may not be there. But we definitely need proper trust and confidence in that new leadership for a proper third force to count.

“Will the UP show that? I don't know. Do they look like they will show that? No. But is it a chance for them to do so? Yes. There is a lot of work to do to really count,” he said.

Mr. Hosi’s comments reflect growing national discourse on Ghana’s political future, as many Ghanaians continue to call for credible alternatives capable of breaking the entrenched two-party system and restoring public faith in governance.