NPP has no business to be worried about Alan’s United Party — Ahiagbah

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, says the party has no reason to be worried about the formation of the United Party (UP) led by its former stalwart, Alan Kyerematen.

According to him, the new party has no ideological or historical connection to the original Busia-led United Party, which the NPP traces its liberal conservative roots to.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, October 18, Mr. Ahiagbah explained that Alan Kyerematen’s UP is ideologically different from the Busia tradition and therefore poses no threat to the NPP.

“We have no business to be worried because they are not claiming our heritage, which would have been the UP we evolved from; the Busia tradition that gave birth to the Progress Party and eventually the NPP,” he said.

He noted that the NPP remains a liberal conservative party guided by clear values and philosophy unlike Alan Kyerematen’s party which identifies itself as centrist, a stance that does not align with the founding principles of the original UP.

“Their UP is a centrist party they have formed, simply using the name. But they don’t share our values and they are not the UP from which we derive our ideological heritage. So any NPP person who is worried should relax because this new UP has nothing to do with us,” Mr. Ahiagbah stressed.

Mr. Ahiagbah added that the NPP will remain focused on its vision of development through freedom and responsibility, irrespective of the emergence of new political parties.

Meanwhile, since the official formation of the party on Thursday, October 16, some political analysts have argued that it could disrupt the electoral fortunes of the NPP and even break the country’s two-party dominance if well-positioned.