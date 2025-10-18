Customs Officer faces court over extortion of GH₵2,000 at KIA

A Revenue Officer with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Torgbe Agbeti Dordoe, has been arraigned before the Adentan Circuit Court for allegedly extorting GH₵2,000 from a businessman at the Kotoka International Airport without issuing an official receipt.

Dordoe, who appeared before the court presided over by Angela Attachie, pleaded not guilty to the charge of extortion. He was granted GH₵10,000 bail with one surety to be justified. The case has been adjourned to January 21, 2026.

Presenting the facts, Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, the prosecutor, told the court that the complainant, Horgli Wise Roland, a businessman residing at Villagio Residence, Airport West, Accra, returned to Ghana from Dubai on February 15, 2025, carrying two sets of BOSE musical instruments.

At the arrival hall, Dordoe, who was then on duty, calculated the applicable customs duty at GH₵21,000, which the complainant duly paid and received an official receipt for.

However, Mr. Roland reminded the officer that when he had previously imported the same items on November 28, 2024, Dordoe had allegedly demanded and received GH₵2,000 in cash as customs duty but failed to issue a receipt at that time.

When the complainant requested that the officer verify the earlier transaction in the system and provide the missing receipt, Dordoe allegedly failed to do so. Dissatisfied with the response, the complainant lodged a report at the Airport Police Station, prompting an investigation.

According to the prosecutor, detectives from the station later contacted Dordoe at his post. The officer reportedly said he was on duty and promised to report to the station on February 17, 2025, but failed to do so.

The police subsequently wrote to the GRA Customs Division at the airport to confirm the alleged payment, but no response was received. A follow-up letter to the Customs Headquarters on April 4, 2025, also went unanswered.

Eventually, Dordoe was served with a criminal summons on April 28, 2025, to appear in court on May 12, 2025. He complied and was later arrested and taken to the Airport Police Station.

After investigations, he was formally charged with extortion and brought before the court to stand trial.