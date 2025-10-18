Justice Torkonoo is engaging in constitutional lawlessness — Edudzi Tamakloe

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has described the recent Judicial Review application filed by dismissed Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo as “a complete act of constitutional lawlessness.”

The former Chief Justice has filed a Judicial Review application at the High Court seeking to quash all processes leading to her removal from office on September 1.

As part of her reliefs, she is also asking the court, through her lawyers led by Kwabena Adu-Kusi, to halt the appointment and vetting of her successor, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

However, speaking on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints show on Saturday, October 18, Mr. Tamakloe argued that the application is “an appeal in disguise” and has no constitutional basis.

He explained that Justice Torkonoo is essentially asking the High Court to re-examine the findings and recommendations of the Pwamang Committee, which investigated her conduct and recommended her removal, a move he says the law does not allow.

“If you look at the grounds and reliefs she is seeking, you come to one irresistible conclusion; it is an appeal disguised as a Judicial Review. What she wants is for a High Court judge to sit and re-evaluate the Pwamang Committee’s work, which is not permitted under the 1992 Constitution,” he said.

According to him, the framers of the Constitution deliberately barred appeals against Article 146 proceedings, which deal with the removal of superior court judges, to preserve the finality of such processes.

“In the wisdom of the framers of the 1992 Constitution, Article 146 proceedings are not appealable. Only commissions of inquiry under Article 284 allow appeals. So, by using a Judicial Review to achieve the same end as an appeal, she is engaging in complete constitutional lawlessness,” Mr. Tamakloe stated.