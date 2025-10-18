Consider restoring Justice Torkonoo’s entitlements on humanitarian grounds — Prof Gyampo to Mahama

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), Professor Ransford Gyampo, has appealed to President John Mahama to reconsider the decision to deny dismissed Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo her end-of-service entitlements.

The former Chief Justice has filed a Judicial Review application at the High Court seeking an order to quash all processes leading to her removal from office as Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana on September 1.

As part of her reliefs, she is praying the Court, through her lawyers led by Kwabena Adu-Kusi, to “prohibit the denial or withdrawal of the salary, benefits, courtesies, and other entitlements due to the Applicant before the warrant of removal dated 1st September 2025.”

Reacting to the development on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints show on Saturday, October 18, Prof. Gyampo urged the President to show compassion by restoring her entitlements, even if she was found guilty of misconduct.

“I am part of the school of thought that wants to appeal to President Mahama to consider paying the removed Chief Justice her entitlements,” he said.

“She may have misconducted herself, as indicated by the work of the Pwamang Committee, but purely on humanitarian grounds, I think some appeals can be made to the President to consider allowing her to enjoy at least part of her benefits.”

Meanwhile, the former Chief Justice, in her 278-page Judicial Review application, has also prayed the court to halt the appointment and vetting of her successor, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.