ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Alan formed United Party out of hate and dislike for Bawumia — Dr. Zaato

Politics Alan formed United Party out of hate and dislike for Bawumia — Dr. Zaato
SAT, 18 OCT 2025

A lecturer at the University of Ghana’s Political Science Department, Dr. Joshua Zaato, has alleged that Alan Kyerematen’s decision to form the United Party (UP) was driven by his personal hatred and dislike for 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He argued that the new party was not founded on any political ideology or strategic intent to win power but rather on personal emotions and efforts to disrupt Dr. Bawumia’s presidential ambition.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints show on Saturday, October 18, Dr. Zaato stressed that such a foundation makes the UP weak and incapable of making any meaningful impact in Ghana’s political space.

“The ultimate objective of this party is not to win power. This is a party that was conceived by the hatred and dislike of Bawumia, not by any political ideology,” he said.

“When you leave your main political party, you go somewhere, you perish because people see you as selfish greedy, and unprincipled.”

The former Trade and Industry Minister officially launched the United Party on Thursday, October 16, saying it would revive the political philosophy of the Kofi Abrefa Busia-led UP tradition.

Some political analysts have since argued that the party could challenge Ghana’s long-standing two-party dominance if it becomes well-organised and gains grassroots support.

However, Dr. Zaato dismissed such assertions, “this new UP will have zero and an infinitesimal impact on the NDC-NPP duopoly.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: ‘I’ll bring world-class development if voted as President’ ...

21 minutes ago

NPP has no business to be worried about Alan’s United Party — Ahiagbah NPP has no business to be worried about Alan’s United Party — Ahiagbah

21 minutes ago

NPP-NDC duopoly won’t last forever; Alan’s UP will do better in 2032 — Martin Kpebu NPP-NDC duopoly won’t last forever; Alan’s UP will do better in 2032 — Martin Kp...

1 hour ago

Justice Torkonoo is engaging in constitutional lawlessness — Edudzi Tamakloe Justice Torkonoo is engaging in constitutional lawlessness — Edudzi Tamakloe

1 hour ago

Consider restoring Justice Torkonoo’s entitlements on humanitarian grounds — Prof Gyampo to Mahama Consider restoring Justice Torkonoo’s entitlements on humanitarian grounds — Pro...

1 hour ago

Alan formed United Party out of hate and dislike for Bawumia — Dr. Zaato Alan formed United Party out of hate and dislike for Bawumia — Dr. Zaato

1 hour ago

Alan’s United Party will have no impact on NDC, NPP duopoly — Dr. Zaato Alan’s United Party will have no impact on NDC, NPP duopoly — Dr. Zaato

5 hours ago

11 graduads in pose with Dignitaries Ghana Prison Service Ho Central graduates 11 inmates who have become pastors

6 hours ago

Odinga received a state funeral in Nairobi on Friday. By Kabir Dhanji (AFP) Chaos feared as body of revered Kenya politician Odinga heads home

6 hours ago

Chief Justice nominee, Paul Baffoe-Bonnieleft and former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo Stop Baffoe-Bonie’s appointment and vetting as new CJ — Justice Torkonoo files f...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line