Alan formed United Party out of hate and dislike for Bawumia — Dr. Zaato

A lecturer at the University of Ghana’s Political Science Department, Dr. Joshua Zaato, has alleged that Alan Kyerematen’s decision to form the United Party (UP) was driven by his personal hatred and dislike for 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He argued that the new party was not founded on any political ideology or strategic intent to win power but rather on personal emotions and efforts to disrupt Dr. Bawumia’s presidential ambition.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints show on Saturday, October 18, Dr. Zaato stressed that such a foundation makes the UP weak and incapable of making any meaningful impact in Ghana’s political space.

“The ultimate objective of this party is not to win power. This is a party that was conceived by the hatred and dislike of Bawumia, not by any political ideology,” he said.

“When you leave your main political party, you go somewhere, you perish because people see you as selfish greedy, and unprincipled.”

The former Trade and Industry Minister officially launched the United Party on Thursday, October 16, saying it would revive the political philosophy of the Kofi Abrefa Busia-led UP tradition.

Some political analysts have since argued that the party could challenge Ghana’s long-standing two-party dominance if it becomes well-organised and gains grassroots support.

However, Dr. Zaato dismissed such assertions, “this new UP will have zero and an infinitesimal impact on the NDC-NPP duopoly.”