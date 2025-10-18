Alan’s United Party will have no impact on NDC, NPP duopoly — Dr. Zaato

A lecturer at the University of Ghana’s Political Science Department, Dr. Joshua Zaato, says the newly formed United Party (UP) will not affect the political dominance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen on Thursday, October 16, officially launched the UP, which he says will revive the true political ideology of the Kofi Abrefa Busia-led UP tradition.

Some political analysts have argued that the new party could threaten Ghana’s long-standing two-party system if it becomes well-organised and gains grassroots support.

However, speaking on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints show on Saturday, October 18, Dr. Zaato dismissed such assertions, describing the UP’s potential impact as negligible.

“I can state without any hesitation and any equivocation that this new UP will have zero and an infinitesimal impact on the NDC-NPP duopoly,” he said.

Dr. Zaato further claimed that the party’s formation was driven not by ideology but by Alan Kyerematen’s personal dislike for 2024 NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“The ultimate objective of this party is not to win power. This is a party that was conceived by the hatred and dislike of Bawumia, not by any political ideology,” he claimed.