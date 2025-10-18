ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Alan’s United Party will have no impact on NDC, NPP duopoly — Dr. Zaato

NDC Alan’s United Party will have no impact on NDC, NPP duopoly — Dr. Zaato
SAT, 18 OCT 2025

A lecturer at the University of Ghana’s Political Science Department, Dr. Joshua Zaato, says the newly formed United Party (UP) will not affect the political dominance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen on Thursday, October 16, officially launched the UP, which he says will revive the true political ideology of the Kofi Abrefa Busia-led UP tradition.

Some political analysts have argued that the new party could threaten Ghana’s long-standing two-party system if it becomes well-organised and gains grassroots support.

However, speaking on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints show on Saturday, October 18, Dr. Zaato dismissed such assertions, describing the UP’s potential impact as negligible.

“I can state without any hesitation and any equivocation that this new UP will have zero and an infinitesimal impact on the NDC-NPP duopoly,” he said.

Dr. Zaato further claimed that the party’s formation was driven not by ideology but by Alan Kyerematen’s personal dislike for 2024 NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“The ultimate objective of this party is not to win power. This is a party that was conceived by the hatred and dislike of Bawumia, not by any political ideology,” he claimed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: ‘I’ll bring world-class development if voted as President’ ...

21 minutes ago

NPP has no business to be worried about Alan’s United Party — Ahiagbah NPP has no business to be worried about Alan’s United Party — Ahiagbah

21 minutes ago

NPP-NDC duopoly won’t last forever; Alan’s UP will do better in 2032 — Martin Kpebu NPP-NDC duopoly won’t last forever; Alan’s UP will do better in 2032 — Martin Kp...

1 hour ago

Justice Torkonoo is engaging in constitutional lawlessness — Edudzi Tamakloe Justice Torkonoo is engaging in constitutional lawlessness — Edudzi Tamakloe

1 hour ago

Consider restoring Justice Torkonoo’s entitlements on humanitarian grounds — Prof Gyampo to Mahama Consider restoring Justice Torkonoo’s entitlements on humanitarian grounds — Pro...

1 hour ago

Alan formed United Party out of hate and dislike for Bawumia — Dr. Zaato Alan formed United Party out of hate and dislike for Bawumia — Dr. Zaato

1 hour ago

Alan’s United Party will have no impact on NDC, NPP duopoly — Dr. Zaato Alan’s United Party will have no impact on NDC, NPP duopoly — Dr. Zaato

5 hours ago

11 graduads in pose with Dignitaries Ghana Prison Service Ho Central graduates 11 inmates who have become pastors

6 hours ago

Odinga received a state funeral in Nairobi on Friday. By Kabir Dhanji (AFP) Chaos feared as body of revered Kenya politician Odinga heads home

6 hours ago

Chief Justice nominee, Paul Baffoe-Bonnieleft and former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo Stop Baffoe-Bonie’s appointment and vetting as new CJ — Justice Torkonoo files f...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line