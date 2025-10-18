Scrap dealer in court for defiling St Francis SHS student and infecting her with HIV

A 38-year-old scrap dealer has been arraigned before the Akyem Swedru Circuit Court, presided over by Madam Akosua Ataa Nyarko, for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old first-year student of the St Francis Senior High School and infecting her with HIV.

The accused, Haruna Ishaq, pleaded not guilty to charges of abduction, defilement and willful transmission of HIV. He was granted bail of GH¢60,000 with three sureties to be justified and is expected to reappear in court on October 23, 2025, for trial.

Before the bail, the court had remanded Ishaq in police custody twice. The presiding judge initially considered a third remand, but defence counsels Nana Asare-Djikunu and Richard Offin successfully appealed for bail on health grounds, citing the accused's need for medical attention.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, the victim's mother, lives with her daughter at Oda New Lorry Park and trades in iced kenkey and sobolo, while the accused resides at the Oda CMB area. On April 26, 2025, the complainant sent the victim to sell drinks, but she failed to return home for three days.

After an intensive search by the girl's friends, the accused, realising the mother was looking for her, released the victim. On April 30, 2025, the complainant reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service at Oda.

During interrogation, the victim disclosed that the accused had sexual intercourse with her during the three days she was held. Ishaq was subsequently arrested and, in his caution statement, admitted to being in a romantic relationship with the girl and confessed to abduction and defilement.

A medical examination conducted at the Oda Government Hospital confirmed that the victim had been defiled and infected with HIV.

Despite his earlier admission in the caution statement, Ishaq pleaded not guilty when he appeared before court.