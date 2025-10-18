From PDP to APC: A Reflection on Nigerian Politics and the Awakening of the People

Since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, the country’s political landscape has been largely dominated by two major political parties: the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC). Between 1999 and 2015, the PDP held the reins of power, while from 2015 to date; the APC has led the country. Over these decades, Nigerians have come to witness firsthand the true character of their political elite a revelation that is now shaping public opinion and engagement in politics like never before.

PDP Era (1999–2015): Power and Promise

The PDP came into power in 1999 with the election of Olusegun Obasanjo, a former military head of state, marking the beginning of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic. The party promised stability, economic reform, and national unity after years of military dictatorship.

Over the next 16 years, the PDP produced four presidents:

Olusegun Obasanjo (1999–2007)

Umaru Musa Yar’Adua (2007–2010)

Goodluck Jonathan (2010–2015)

While the PDP oversaw several economic reforms, including banking consolidation and debt relief under Obasanjo, and agricultural transformation under Jonathan, the era was marred by widespread corruption, weak institutions, and a growing disconnect between leaders and the people. The party became synonymous with a sense of entitlement to power, often declaring it would rule for 60 years a claim that crumbled with the 2015 election.

APC Era (2015–Present): The Change That Never Came?

In 2015, the opposition APC, a coalition of various parties and political interests, came to power with Muhammadu Buhari as president, riding on the promise of “Change.” It was a historic moment the first time in Nigeria’s history that an incumbent president lost at the polls.

APC’s core campaign promises included:

Fighting corruption

Reviving the economy

Strengthening security

However, the APC government quickly found itself on the receiving end of the same criticisms it once leveled at the PDP: nepotism, worsening insecurity, economic stagnation, and a failure to deliver real change. Buhari’s administration, in particular, was accused of recycling old politicians, selective anti-corruption prosecutions, and weakening democratic institutions.

With the 2023 elections bringing in Bola Ahmed Tinubu, another APC stalwart, Nigerians are still grappling with persistent issues rising inflation, fuel subsidy removal shocks, naira devaluation, and increasing hardship.

Nigerians Are Waking Up

From 1999 to now, one thing has become clear: many Nigerian politicians regardless of party are often more loyal to personal and ethnic interests than to national development. The frequent defections between PDP and APC have further blurred ideological lines, revealing that for many, politics is just a means to power and wealth.

However, something has changed. Nigerians are becoming more politically aware and vocal. Social media, citizen journalism, and youth-led movements like #EndSARS have shown that a new generation is questioning the status quo.

While cynicism remains, so does a growing determination among Nigerians to hold leaders accountable. Voter education, electoral reforms, and increasing youth engagement point to a future where politicians may no longer take the people for granted.

Conclusion: Beyond Party Labels

The Nigerian political journey from PDP to APC has exposed the character of the ruling elite many of whom have crossed party lines without changing their values or vision. The lesson for Nigerians is clear: the problem is not just the party but the type of politicians and the system that empowers them.

As the nation moves forward, the hope is that Nigerians will continue to rise above party propaganda and demand real leadership one based on competence, character, and a genuine commitment to public service.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical / science communicator

International Conflicts management and Peace building

Alumni Gandhi- King Global Academy, United State Institute of Peace USIP

