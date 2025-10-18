NCCE empowers women in Gushegu to champion rule of law and fight corruption

The Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Gushegu has organized a Town Hall Engagement for identifiable women’s groups on the theme: “The Rule of Law and the Fight Against Corruption.”

The engagement, held with support from the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), co-funded by the European Union, and backed by the Ministry of Finance, brought together women from various associations and communities, including Yaglan Fong, Pandaani, Nayilifong 1&2, Kunnaayili, Gariche Fong 1&2, Limam Fong, NK Fong 1&2, Hairdressers Association, Traders, Religious groups, Dressmakers Association, Interfaith group, Susu group (Adaka Bla), Local Council of Churches, Wuni Bin Birli, Kasi Women Group, Ghaba Beauticians, Kuli Noli Din Viela, and Azo Yalli Group, among others.

The objective of the engagement was to empower women with knowledge of their civic rights, legal protections, and reporting mechanisms to help them resist corruption, promote transparency, and participate actively in accountability processes. The session also sought to educate women on the Rule of Law, focusing on key legislations such as the Domestic Violence Act (Act 732), the Right to Information Act, and the Whistleblower Act, while highlighting the important role women play in promoting transparency and accountability.

In his opening remarks, the Municipal Director of NCCE, Awal Abdul-Mugis, emphasized that women play a vital role in Ghana’s socio-economic development as caregivers, traders, entrepreneurs, and community leaders. However, he noted that many women still face systemic barriers such as limited access to education, economic inequality, and underrepresentation in governance and decision-making, which expose them to corruption and abuse of power in public service delivery.

He explained that it is against this background that the NCCE has prioritized women’s groups in its educational campaign under the “Civic Engagement on the Rule of Law and the Fight Against Corruption” project. Mr. Abdul-Mugis urged participants to exercise their civic rights to combat corruption, promote good governance, and support one another in upholding the principles of the rule of law.

Addressing participants, Mr. Daniel Ediemu of the Ghana Police Service educated them on the Domestic Violence Act, types of domestic abuse, women’s rights, access to justice, and empowerment. He stressed that “regardless of gender, position, or social standing, everyone is equal before the law.” He also called for equal pay for equal work, women’s right to own and inherit property, and full participation in decision-making processes.

Sharing her personal experience, Mrs. Juliana Ayingnai Gbande, a member of the Local Council of Churches and tutor at the Gushegu Nurses and Midwifery Training College, recounted the financial hardships she endured during her education. She said she only overcame those challenges after sharing her situation and receiving support. She urged women not to suffer in silence but to speak up and seek help when facing difficulties.

Mrs. Gbande further encouraged women to actively participate in discussions, noting that women today hold high offices such as Vice President, Ministers, Members of Parliament, and MMDCEs. However, she lamented that religious and cultural barriers sometimes limit women’s participation and called on traditional and religious leaders to help review such norms to enhance women’s involvement in community decision-making.

The engagement was highly interactive, allowing participants to share their experiences and ideas on domestic violence, corruption, and women’s rights, while reaffirming their commitment to promoting transparency and accountability in their communities.