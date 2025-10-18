Nutritional, agronomic and value chain benefits of groundnut and its derivatives

Groundnut

Nutritional & food security benefits

Groundnuts are highly nutritious: they provide edible oil (a concentrated source of energy and fats) and high quality vegetable protein for populations that may have limited access to animal‐protein sources.

According to an FAO/AFDB source, groundnut is an important crop with potential to contribute to nutrient dense foods in Ghana, helping to address protein, energy and micronutrient malnutrition.

The crop also supports dietary diversity, as the amino acid profile complements that of cereals, making a combination of groundnut + cereal beneficial.

Agronomic / environmental benefits

Groundnuts are legumes; they fix atmospheric nitrogen into the soil (via symbiotic bacteria) and thus help improve soil fertility, especially in low‐fertility savanna soils. They fit well into cropping systems (e.g., in Ghana’s Guinea savannah zone) and can function as part of rotation with cereals, thereby improving overall system productivity and sustainability.

Value chain and economic benefits (meal, oil, by‑products)

The production of oil from groundnuts adds value compared to simply selling raw pods. In Ghana, for one liter of groundnut oil produced, when farmers sell shelled groundnuts, they capture about 63 % of the profit created along the value chain.

The by‐product of oil extraction (groundnut cake or meal) can serve as animal feed or be further used for human food or processed products. This broadens the value chain.

Processing groundnuts into oil and paste (or snack or confectionery) creates jobs, especially for women and youth, and supports rural enterprises rather than simply raw export. For example, a women‐led groundnut processing factory in Ghana was set up to turn raw groundnuts into oil and paste.

The value chain supports not only production but also processing, marketing, storage and transport each of which creates economic activity and contributes to rural incomes and employment.

Current status of groundnut in Ghana

Most of Ghana’s groundnut production takes place in the Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West regions (the “Northern Savannah Ecological Zone,” NSEZ). The northern sector produces about 85 % of Ghana’s groundnuts.

In one recent study, Ghana’s area under groundnut was reported at around 327,000 ha with production around 426,000 tones. Ghana’s groundnut oil production reached 63,565 tons in 2014.

The value‐chain analysis shows that while farmers get most profit when selling shelled groundnuts, when they sell unshelled the distributor captures a larger share of profit (49.6 %) and the farmer only 39.0 %. The crop is identified as one of Ghana’s comparative advantage crops (in the NSEZ) for legumes and oil seeds.

How groundnut meal & oil can drive economic development and growth in Ghana

Below I summarize several pathways by which the groundnut value‐chain (meal/oil) can contribute to Ghana’s socio‐economic development.

Income generation and poverty reduction For smallholder farmers in the savannah zones, groundnuts represent a cash‐crop option with relatively low input requirements. E.g., the SADA‐CSOs noted groundnuts require less capital injection compared to some other crops, and thus have potential for poverty reduction in Northern Ghana. Through improved value chains (processing, oil extraction, paste/snack production), rural households including women and youth can participate not only in production but in processing and marketing, thereby increasing incomes and employment opportunities. For example, the success story of a young entrepreneur turning groundnut production into an agric‐processing business in Ghana.

Value addition and tapping export/industrial markets Rather than simply exporting raw groundnuts (which have lower margins), processing into oil, paste, snacks, even confectionery, allows Ghana to capture more downstream value. The women‐led processing factory at Ayorya (Bono East region) aims to export groundnut oil and paste to neighboring countries. As global demand for edible oils, vegetable protein, and snack/food products grows, Ghana can position itself to benefit by developing efficient processing, packaging and marketing.

Food and nutritional security with multiplier effects By increasing the availability of groundnut oil and groundnut based foods, Ghana can improve nutrition for its population (especially in rural and vulnerable groups). Malnutrition (protein, micronutrient deficiency) is a limitation for development; groundnuts products help ameliorate this. Better nutrition leads to healthier and more productive labour force, which is a long‐run driver of economic growth.

Agricultural productivity, cropping systems and sustainability Groundnuts help improve soil fertility via nitrogen fixation and can be integrated with cereal cropping systems in the savanna zones. This increases productivity and can reduce reliance on costly fertilizers. By improving agronomic practices (seed quality, planting density, and management), yields can be improved significantly which strengthens the agricultural base and rural livelihoods. For example, research shows improved groundnut genotypes in Ghana had a cost benefit ratio ranging from about 2.74 to 4.84.

Job creation and rural enterprise development Processing plants for oil, paste or other groundnut‐derived products create jobs in rural areas (women and youth). This helps reduce rural urban migration and creates rural economic hubs. The value chain involves farmers, input suppliers, transporters, processors, distributors, retailers offering many employment opportunities. Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can be built around groundnut meal/oil products (e.g., snacks, roasted nuts, groundnut butter, animal feed from cake).

Foreign exchange earnings and export diversification Although Ghana currently exports a relatively small proportion of its groundnuts, increasing exports of groundnut oil, paste, snack products or groundnut meal (animal feed) would bring foreign exchange earnings and reduce dependence on a few commodity exports. It helps diversify agricultural exports beyond primary raw commodities and adds more value domestically.

Challenges & What Must Be Done

While the potential is significant, there are several constraints which must be addressed for the groundnut meal/oil value chain to fully deliver its development benefits.

Key challenges

Productivity is relatively low in Ghana compared to potential: yields remain well below world averages. Access to quality seeds, poor agronomic practices, pests and diseases, poor soils and climate variability reduce yield potential.

Value chain inefficiencies: When farmers sell unshelled groundnuts, they capture much less of the profit. Lack of processing capacity or scale in many areas; limited access to finance; poor infrastructure (roads, storage) and risk of aflatoxin contamination in groundnuts which threatens markets.

Limited market access (especially for value‐added groundnut products for export) and competition from other oil seeds and imported edible oils.

Institutional and policy constraints: need for stronger support, incentives, linkages in value chain, infrastructure investment.

What must be done / enabling actions

Improved agronomy & seed systems: Invest in improved groundnut varieties (higher yield, disease resistant), extension services, input supply (fertilizer, mechanization), good agronomic practice (plant density, crop rotation) to boost yields and productivity.

Processing & value addition infrastructure: Establish more oil‐extraction plants, paste/snack processing units, packaging, and quality control (to meet export standards). For example, the women‐led factory in Ayorya is a good model.

Link farmers to markets: Ensure that farmers and processors have access to stable markets, both domestic and export. Strengthen aggregator/distributor networks, branding, export promotion.

Ensure value chain fairness: Encourage farmers to sell groundnuts in shelled form (so they capture more value) or better integrate them into processing enterprises, so the farmer benefit share rises.

Quality control / food safety: Address aflatoxin risk in groundnuts, which can limit access to export markets and health safety.

Access to credit and finance: Many small processors and farmers need access to affordable credit to invest in equipment, storage, inputs, processing.

Policy support and incentives: Government (and partners) can prioritize groundnut value chain development in programs (e.g., similar to “Planting for Food and Jobs”), provide subsidies, tax incentives for processors; invest in infrastructure (rural roads, storage, electricity). For example, the call to include groundnut farming in Ghana’s “Planting for Food and Jobs” initiative.

Capacity building / training: For farmers, women and youth processors, to build skills in production, processing, marketing, business management.

Research & development: Continue research on improved varieties, planting density, cropping systems (as in the sustainable intensification study).

Outlook and Conclusion

The groundnut meal and oil value chain presents a strong opportunity for Ghana to drive agricultural growth, rural development, and export diversification. The combination of nutritional importance, agronomic suitability in Ghana’s savannah zones, existing albeit under‑exploited production base and value‐chain potential for processing and job creation means that with the right investments and policies Ghana can leverage this crop more effectively.

If yields are improved and value‐addition scaled up, the groundnut sector could help raise incomes of smallholder farmers, create processing enterprises (especially for women and youth), improve food and nutrition security, strengthen cropping systems via rotation, and capture more value within the country rather than exporting raw material.

To meet this potential, Ghana needs to focus on enhancing productivity, improving quality (especially for export standards), building processing capacity, linking to markets, and ensuring farmers and local processors receive a fair share of the generated value. In doing so, groundnut meal and oil can become an important component of Ghana’s agricultural transformation and economic development strategy.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical/ Science communicator

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880