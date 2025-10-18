ModernGhana logo
AfroGastro Festival 2025 kicks off in Accra

SAT, 18 OCT 2025

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, under the leadership of Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has officially launched the maiden edition of the AfroGastro Festival at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, celebrating Africa’s vibrant culinary heritage and the unifying power of food.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Minister described food as “the most delicious form of dialogue,” highlighting its unique ability to foster unity, promote diplomacy, and preserve African identity.

The event brought together dignitaries, diplomats, chefs, and cultural enthusiasts from across the continent to showcase Africa’s diverse cuisines and culinary innovation.

The AfroGastro Festival forms part of Ghana’s broader Black Star Experience and diaspora engagement strategy, which aims to strengthen cultural exchange and promote Ghana as a leading destination for culinary diplomacy and creative tourism.

The festival features live cooking demonstrations, tastings, exhibitions, and cultural performances, offering visitors an immersive experience into the flavors and traditions that define African gastronomy.

Desmond Tinana
Desmond Tinana

News Contributor || Volta RegionPage: desmond-tinana

