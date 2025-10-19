Petition filed against Bawumia over “religious campaigning” in Bono East Region

A former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tamale South constituency, Alhaji Baba Alhassan, has petitioned the party’s General Secretary to take disciplinary action against Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over what he describes as “reckless and divisive religious campaigning” during the Vice President’s recent tour of the Bono East Region recently.

In the petition addressed to the NPP headquarters in Accra, Alhaji Alhassan accused Dr. Bawumia, a presidential hopeful, of engaging in “naked and dangerous religious politics” that could undermine both his political ambitions and the wider interest of the ruling party.

According to the petition, during a campaign stop in the Sene East constituency on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Dr. Bawumia allegedly remarked that “some people are saying that because I am a Muslim, I should not be voted for.”

The petitioner contends that this statement was a “fabrication designed to court sympathy” and could potentially inflame religious sentiments between Christians and Muslims.

“Dr. Bawumia fabricated and is peddling this falsehood with the short-sighted ambition of winning the predominant Muslim votes within the Sene enclave,” the petition reads.

“The bigger picture of the implications and consequences of this recklessness on the New Patriotic Party was lost on Dr. Bawumia.”

Alhaji Alhassan further described the Vice President’s conduct as a “clear breach of the party’s rules of engagement”, warning that it poses “a clear and present danger to the fortunes of the NPP.”

He called on the party leadership to “rein him in” or apply appropriate sanctions in accordance with party guidelines.

The petition raised several critical questions for Dr. Bawumia:

Can he provide evidence for his claim that people oppose him because of his faith?

Would such statements not erode his moral authority to campaign among Christians?

If he fails to secure the flagbearership, would his remarks not harm the eventual NPP candidate among Muslim voters?

Alhaji Alhassan also recalled that before the 2024 general elections, Dr. Bawumia made similar comments predicting overwhelming Muslim support due to his religious identity—an approach he said alienated some sections of the Christian community.

“That unfortunate development on his part is rearing its ugly head once again,” he warned.

“A failure to act now could open floodgates that imperil the party’s electoral fortunes. A stitch in time saves nigh.”

The petition was copied to the Chairman of the NPP Council of Elders and to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia himself.

—classfmonline