$840m yearly payment to IPPs could have made power cheaper through VRA — John Jinapor

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has stated that the huge funds spent on Independent Power Producers (IPPs) over the years could have been invested in expanding the Volta River Authority’s (VRA) generation capacity to make electricity cheaper for Ghanaians.

According to him, his experience with IPPs has made him realise that a more strategic approach should be taken to invest in the state-owned VRA to ensure sustainable and affordable power supply.

Speaking during a working visit to the Authority, the Yapei-Kusawgu lawmaker revealed that the country spends about $70 million monthly on IPP, amounting to roughly $840 million every year.

“If you do the economics and look at how much we pay to IPPs every month, you’ll realise we could have done better. We are paying about $70 million every month—roughly $840 million every year,” the Minister said.

“Don’t you think that if we had invested this money in expanding VRA’s thermal plants, we could have generated more power locally and sold it at a cheaper price? The reality is that sometimes we pretend—when it’s VRA, we say don’t charge tariffs, but when it’s IPPs, we are compelled to pay,” he added.

The minister also noted that the country may spend as much as GHS35 billion on energy sector shortfalls by 2026 if urgent measures are not taken to address the situation.

He expressed concern over the rising financial burden the sector continues to place on the national budget, describing the trend as unsustainable and detrimental to the country's economic stability.