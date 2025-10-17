Bawumia’s early concession didn’t cause NPP’s parliamentary losses — Kofi Tonto

Kofi Tonto, Political Aide to Dr. Bawumia

Political Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kofi Tonto, has dismissed claims that the early concession in the 2024 elections caused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to lose parliamentary seats.

In the early hours of Sunday, December 8, a day after the 2024 general elections, the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia, conceded defeat to President John Dramani Mahama and congratulated him.

The gesture was widely commended by Ghanaians and international observers, who described it as an act of statesmanship meant to promote calm after an intense electoral process.

However, some party members, particularly those aligned with the Kennedy Agyapong campaign team, have argued that the concession was ill-timed and weakened the party’s efforts to secure certain parliamentary seats.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show on Friday, October 17, Kofi Tonto questioned the logic behind such claims, recalling that the party’s parliamentary numbers had already declined in the 2020 elections without any early concession.

“So the first question is, did we have to concede early for our votes or our seats to decline from 169 to 137 in the 2020 elections? Was there any pronouncement at any time?” he asked.

He added that the 2024 election results reflected the will of the people and not the timing of the concession.

“When Ghanaians went to the polls in 2024, they took a decisive decision to vote against us. Nothing could have changed that. What that means is that the NPP needs a ‘calmdownship’, not a ‘showdownship’. Is someone telling me that if we had conceded later, our seats would have gone to 157 or 180 or 200?” he quizzed.