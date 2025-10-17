ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP flagbearer race: ‘I won’t attack opponents; I need everyone to win 2028’ — Bawumia

NPP New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
FRI, 17 OCT 2025
New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reiterated his commitment to uniting the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

According to the 2024 flagbearer, the NPP can only return to power if members remain united and conduct a responsible, issue-based campaign.

Speaking during his “Our Journey Together” campaign tour in the Kintampo South constituency on Friday, October 17, Dr. Bawumia pledged to bring all his contenders on board if he wins the primaries.

“What our party needs is unity to win the 2028 elections. For me, I want unity. If you listen to me, I don’t attack or insult anyone in my speeches. My utterances are all about sharing ideas with the delegates because I know that if I insult anybody, that person will not respond to my call to join my campaign after I have won the primaries,” he said.

“If you vote for me, I promise to bring unity and bring all my contenders on board so we can win the 2028 elections with a formidable front,” he added.

Meanwhile, the former Vice President is facing four other party stalwarts in the contest slated for January 31, 2026.

They include former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Abetifi MP Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and former Education Minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs and Coordinator of the Fund Support Fund for children of August 6 crash victims accrues over GHS8m, $20,000 ...

5 hours ago

High Court dismisses Adu Boahen’s bid to halt criminal trial High Court dismisses Adu Boahen’s bid to halt criminal trial

5 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen should have chosen different name for his party — Inusah Fuseini Alan Kyerematen should have chosen different name for his party — Inusah Fuseini

5 hours ago

NPP made a tragic mistake by letting Alan Kyerematen leave — Inusah Fuseini NPP made a tragic mistake by letting Alan Kyerematen leave — Inusah Fuseini

5 hours ago

Elisha Mahama Akpanichie, the man who killed Jirapa Dubai owner and sentenced to life imprisonment Elisha Mahama Akpanichie, the man who killed Jirapa 'Dubai' owner and sentenced ...

5 hours ago

Presidential Staffer Beatrice Annan 'Government has not bought Land Cruisers for anyone, not even Chief of Staff' — ...

5 hours ago

We are in-charge of exporting dead bodies — Births and Deaths Registrar 'We are in-charge of exporting dead bodies' — Births and Deaths Registrar

6 hours ago

October 17: Cedi sells at GHS12 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.71 on interbank October 17: Cedi sells at GHS12 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.71 on interban...

6 hours ago

Adopt my 10-point plan to fight galamsey — Alan Kyerematen tells Mahama Adopt my 10-point plan to fight galamsey — Alan Kyerematen tells Mahama

6 hours ago

Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, Leader and Founder of the United Party Galamsey fight: Mahama has political will but lacks results-oriented strategy — ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line