NPP flagbearer race: ‘I won’t attack opponents; I need everyone to win 2028’ — Bawumia

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reiterated his commitment to uniting the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

According to the 2024 flagbearer, the NPP can only return to power if members remain united and conduct a responsible, issue-based campaign.

Speaking during his “Our Journey Together” campaign tour in the Kintampo South constituency on Friday, October 17, Dr. Bawumia pledged to bring all his contenders on board if he wins the primaries.

“What our party needs is unity to win the 2028 elections. For me, I want unity. If you listen to me, I don’t attack or insult anyone in my speeches. My utterances are all about sharing ideas with the delegates because I know that if I insult anybody, that person will not respond to my call to join my campaign after I have won the primaries,” he said.

“If you vote for me, I promise to bring unity and bring all my contenders on board so we can win the 2028 elections with a formidable front,” he added.

Meanwhile, the former Vice President is facing four other party stalwarts in the contest slated for January 31, 2026.

They include former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Abetifi MP Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and former Education Minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum.