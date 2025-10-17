Domestic Violence: A National Crisis Demanding Collective Action

Domestic violence is tearing at the moral fabric of our nation. Survivors are silenced, perpetrators are protected, and communities remain complicit. Confronting this crisis requires courage, empathy, and collective responsibility.

The Violence Hidden in Plain Sight

For years, I believed that what happened behind closed doors was mine to manage, a burden to bear, and a secret to keep. I thought silence would keep me safe. It did not. Silence protects harm, not healing. The impact of domestic violence extends far beyond the home. It shapes the way children grow, the way families function, and the way society views power and control. When women live in fear, the entire nation is weakened. A country cannot thrive when safety is a privilege.

A Crisis in Numbers

Domestic violence is one of South Africa’s most underreported crimes. Behind every statistic is a life disrupted by fear and a story erased by shame.

In 2024, SAPS recorded more than 55,000 cases of domestic violence. Experts estimate that for every report, at least nine cases go unrecorded.

The South African Medical Research Council reports that one in three women will experience physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner in her lifetime.

Between April 2021 and March 2022, 41,739 rapes were reported, with 62% taking place in homes.

Half of all women murdered in South Africa are killed by their intimate partners.

The Human Sciences Research Council found that 21% of women have been physically abused by a partner, while 7.9% have endured sexual violence in a relationship.

These figures expose a pattern of violence that permeates every layer of society. Domestic violence affects children’s development, burdens the healthcare system, and destabilises communities. It undermines economic productivity and drains national resources. Every unreported case widens the gap between justice and protection.

The Hidden Wounds

Violence is not always visible. It can be the controlling partner who tracks every movement, the financial dependence that erodes freedom, or the constant humiliation disguised as affection. I know this intimately. I lived through the quiet kind, the one that drains your spirit while you smile for the world. I was a professional, a mother, a public figure, yet behind the façade was fear.

That fear lingers long after the shouting stops. It appears in the instinct to flinch, the anxiety at sudden sounds, and the loss of trust in one’s own safety. Recovery takes time, patience, and courage to speak, even when the voice trembles.

From Awareness to Action

Awareness alone does not save lives. Action does. Law enforcement must treat domestic violence as a violent crime, ensuring survivors are heard, believed, and protected from the moment they seek help. The courts must prioritise cases of abuse, granting protection orders swiftly and applying firm sentences to those who harm. Shelters and support centres need sustainable funding, counselling services, and secure locations accessible to women in every province. Workplaces should adopt clear domestic violence policies to safeguard jobs and offer psychological and financial support. Schools must integrate education on respect, consent, and emotional intelligence to break the cycle early. Faith and community leaders carry influence. They can challenge harmful cultural norms and create spaces where survivors are met with compassion, not judgment. Accountability also lies with the public. When neighbours, friends, or colleagues stay silent, they protect the perpetrator, not the victim. Every person has a duty to act when harm is visible.

A Nation’s Duty

October, marked as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, calls the country to confront its conscience. It is a time to listen to the stories long ignored, to stand beside those who have survived, and to hold accountable those who have enabled harm through silence or neglect.

Domestic violence reflects the values of a nation. A society that tolerates abuse cannot call itself free or just. Safety must be a right for every woman, child, and family, regardless of income or status.

This month needs to renew our commitment to systemic change. The crisis demands collective will: from government that enforces protection, from institutions that uphold justice, and from citizens who refuse to look away.

Collective healing begins when truth is acknowledged and accountability becomes the norm. When women heal, families rebuild. When homes are safe, nations grow stronger.