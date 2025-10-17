Alan’s political weight is reflected in just 88,000 votes he got in 2024 — Kofi Tonto

A Political Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kofi Tonto, has downplayed the political influence of Alan Kyerematen and his newly formed United Party (UP).

The former Trade and Industry Minister officially outdoored his political party on Thursday, October 16, which, according to him, will champion the true political ideology of the Kofi Abrefa Busia-led UP tradition.

Many political analysts have argued that the new party, if well-organised, could spell doom for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), from which most UP members hail.

However, Kofi Tonto stated that the former Trade Minister failed to draw significant votes from the NPP in the 2024 general elections, despite a drop of about two million votes from the NPP’s 2020 results.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Friday, October 17, the NPP communicator said the results clearly show that Alan’s influence was insignificant.

“If Hon. Alan was that influential, he should have chipped into that two million. Because largely, you can assume that majority of that two million, even if they were not NPP card-bearing members, had an affinity for the NPP at a material point, which was 2020,” he said.

According to him, the former NPP flagbearer hopeful’s real political weight was reflected in his performance in the last presidential contest.

“It tells you that Alan’s true weight was the 88,000 votes he got. That’s his true weight now. Even if he prosecutes his agenda well and shares his story effectively, he may increase to about 500,000, but as it stands, the data is clear. The shift that we saw in the NPP did not go anywhere,” he noted.