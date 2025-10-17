Ghana celebrates United Nations 80th Anniversary

The Government of Ghana and the United Nations in Ghana will join a global observance of the 80th anniversary of the UN this October.

The theme of the celebration is "UN@80: Ghana and the UN Shared Responsibility for a Better Tomorrow."

In a release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday in Accra, it was stated that this year's commemoration will feature a week-long series of events from Saturday, 18th to Friday, 24th October 2025, highlighting Ghana's enduring partnership with the United Nations in advancing peace, sustainable development, and human rights.

It stated that over the past eight decades, the United Nations has remained the world's foremost multilateral institution, providing a platform for nations to address global challenges.

“Ghana's association with the UN dates back to its admission as the 81st Member State in 1957, and the country has since played a leading role in promoting the values and principles of the Organisation through peacekeeping, diplomacy, and advocacy for global solidarity,” it added.

According to the release, a series of activities starts from Saturday, 18th October 2025, with a Peace Walk, Tree Planting Exercise-Tuesday, 21 October 2025, High-Level Dialogue-Wednesday, 22 October 2025, Public Lecture-Thursday, 23rd October 2025 and a Flag-Raising Ceremony and Friday, 24th October 2025, a Photo Exhibition to mark the event.

It stated that the 80th United Nations Day celebrations offer an opportunity to reaffirm Ghana's steadfast commitment to the ideals of the UN-peace, human rights, and sustainable development and to reflect on the shared vision of a better tomorrow for all.

“As Ghana joins the global community to commemorate this milestone, the Government of Ghana extends its best wishes to all Ghanaians and partners for a successful and memorable celebration of the United Nations at 80,” it added.

The global theme for this milestone celebration is "UN at 80: Building our future together."