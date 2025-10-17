ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‎Govt to establish digital hubs for youth empowerment

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD || Contributor
Social News Govt to establish digital hubs for youth empowerment
FRI, 17 OCT 2025

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Mr Samuel Nartey George, has revealed plans to establish digital hubs in all 276 constituencies, each equipped with approximately 50 computers.

According to him, this initiative aims to ensure that young people in rural communities have access to devices and internet connectivity for training.

The Minister disclosed this on Friday during a meeting with a representative from Cisco, led by Imoh Akpan, the Business Development Manager for Nigeria, South Africa, and Ghana.

The meeting focused on a partnership proposal to support the government’s One Million Coders Programme, which offers global certification opportunities for Ghanaian learners.

During the meeting, Mr George described the initiative as part of the government’s broader plan to build a digitally skilled workforce that will support Ghana’s transition into an innovation-driven economy.

He noted that the One Million Coders Programme aims to produce internationally certified professionals in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, Data Forensics, and Cloud Computing through collaborations with leading technology firms, including Google, Huawei, Microsoft, and AWS.

The Minister welcomed Cisco’s commitment and urged them to submit a formal proposal and expression of interest to formalise the partnership. He emphasised that the government’s digital transformation drive was designed to make “the whole of government AI-enabled,” ensuring that every region in Ghana benefits equally from emerging digital opportunities.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs and Coordinator of the Fund Support Fund for children of August 6 crash victims accrues over GHS8m, $20,000 ...

5 hours ago

High Court dismisses Adu Boahen’s bid to halt criminal trial High Court dismisses Adu Boahen’s bid to halt criminal trial

5 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen should have chosen different name for his party — Inusah Fuseini Alan Kyerematen should have chosen different name for his party — Inusah Fuseini

5 hours ago

NPP made a tragic mistake by letting Alan Kyerematen leave — Inusah Fuseini NPP made a tragic mistake by letting Alan Kyerematen leave — Inusah Fuseini

5 hours ago

Elisha Mahama Akpanichie, the man who killed Jirapa Dubai owner and sentenced to life imprisonment Elisha Mahama Akpanichie, the man who killed Jirapa 'Dubai' owner and sentenced ...

5 hours ago

Presidential Staffer Beatrice Annan 'Government has not bought Land Cruisers for anyone, not even Chief of Staff' — ...

5 hours ago

We are in-charge of exporting dead bodies — Births and Deaths Registrar 'We are in-charge of exporting dead bodies' — Births and Deaths Registrar

6 hours ago

October 17: Cedi sells at GHS12 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.71 on interbank October 17: Cedi sells at GHS12 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.71 on interban...

6 hours ago

Adopt my 10-point plan to fight galamsey — Alan Kyerematen tells Mahama Adopt my 10-point plan to fight galamsey — Alan Kyerematen tells Mahama

6 hours ago

Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, Leader and Founder of the United Party Galamsey fight: Mahama has political will but lacks results-oriented strategy — ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line