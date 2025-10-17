‎Govt to establish digital hubs for youth empowerment

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Mr Samuel Nartey George, has revealed plans to establish digital hubs in all 276 constituencies, each equipped with approximately 50 computers.

According to him, this initiative aims to ensure that young people in rural communities have access to devices and internet connectivity for training.

The Minister disclosed this on Friday during a meeting with a representative from Cisco, led by Imoh Akpan, the Business Development Manager for Nigeria, South Africa, and Ghana.

The meeting focused on a partnership proposal to support the government’s One Million Coders Programme, which offers global certification opportunities for Ghanaian learners.

During the meeting, Mr George described the initiative as part of the government’s broader plan to build a digitally skilled workforce that will support Ghana’s transition into an innovation-driven economy.

He noted that the One Million Coders Programme aims to produce internationally certified professionals in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, Data Forensics, and Cloud Computing through collaborations with leading technology firms, including Google, Huawei, Microsoft, and AWS.

The Minister welcomed Cisco’s commitment and urged them to submit a formal proposal and expression of interest to formalise the partnership. He emphasised that the government’s digital transformation drive was designed to make “the whole of government AI-enabled,” ensuring that every region in Ghana benefits equally from emerging digital opportunities.