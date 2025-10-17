ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 17 Oct 2025 Business & Finance

Energy sector shortfalls could consume GHS35bn of allocation by 2026 if not addressed — Ernergy Minister

Energy sector shortfalls could consume GHS35bn of allocation by 2026 if not addressed — Ernergy Minister

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has noted that the country may spend as much as GHS35 billion on energy sector shortfalls by 2026 if urgent measures are not taken to address the situation.

He expressed concern over the rising financial burden the sector continues to place on the national budget, describing the trend as unsustainable and detrimental to the country's economic stability.

Speaking during a field visit to the Volta River Authority (VRA) on Friday, October 17, he assured that his ministry is working with stakeholders to address the situation.

“This year’s budget is giving us GHS28 billion, not for investments, but to pay energy sector shortfalls.

“If it continues like that, next year will be GHS35 billion if we don’t stop it. What it means is that virtually, energy sector shortfalls alone will consume the whole budget, and that’s not sustainable,” he stated.

He explained that government is currently pursuing reforms and renegotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to cut costs and restore efficiency to the sector.

“The IPP renegotiation team has done a great job so far. We are saving about 100 million US dollars from the renegotiations, and that shows we can save a lot more if we stay focused,” he said.

“It’s not always about politics. Sometimes, we must put the nation first. Let’s work together to turn around this sector so that it no longer drains the national budget,” he added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs and Coordinator of the Fund Support Fund for children of August 6 crash victims accrues over GHS8m, $20,000 ...

4 hours ago

High Court dismisses Adu Boahen’s bid to halt criminal trial High Court dismisses Adu Boahen’s bid to halt criminal trial

4 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen should have chosen different name for his party — Inusah Fuseini Alan Kyerematen should have chosen different name for his party — Inusah Fuseini

4 hours ago

NPP made a tragic mistake by letting Alan Kyerematen leave — Inusah Fuseini NPP made a tragic mistake by letting Alan Kyerematen leave — Inusah Fuseini

4 hours ago

Elisha Mahama Akpanichie, the man who killed Jirapa Dubai owner and sentenced to life imprisonment Elisha Mahama Akpanichie, the man who killed Jirapa 'Dubai' owner and sentenced ...

4 hours ago

Presidential Staffer Beatrice Annan 'Government has not bought Land Cruisers for anyone, not even Chief of Staff' — ...

4 hours ago

We are in-charge of exporting dead bodies — Births and Deaths Registrar 'We are in-charge of exporting dead bodies' — Births and Deaths Registrar

5 hours ago

October 17: Cedi sells at GHS12 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.71 on interbank October 17: Cedi sells at GHS12 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.71 on interban...

5 hours ago

Adopt my 10-point plan to fight galamsey — Alan Kyerematen tells Mahama Adopt my 10-point plan to fight galamsey — Alan Kyerematen tells Mahama

5 hours ago

Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, Leader and Founder of the United Party Galamsey fight: Mahama has political will but lacks results-oriented strategy — ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line