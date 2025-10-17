Energy sector shortfalls could consume GHS35bn of allocation by 2026 if not addressed — Ernergy Minister

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has noted that the country may spend as much as GHS35 billion on energy sector shortfalls by 2026 if urgent measures are not taken to address the situation.

He expressed concern over the rising financial burden the sector continues to place on the national budget, describing the trend as unsustainable and detrimental to the country's economic stability.

Speaking during a field visit to the Volta River Authority (VRA) on Friday, October 17, he assured that his ministry is working with stakeholders to address the situation.

“This year’s budget is giving us GHS28 billion, not for investments, but to pay energy sector shortfalls.

“If it continues like that, next year will be GHS35 billion if we don’t stop it. What it means is that virtually, energy sector shortfalls alone will consume the whole budget, and that’s not sustainable,” he stated.

He explained that government is currently pursuing reforms and renegotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to cut costs and restore efficiency to the sector.

“The IPP renegotiation team has done a great job so far. We are saving about 100 million US dollars from the renegotiations, and that shows we can save a lot more if we stay focused,” he said.

“It’s not always about politics. Sometimes, we must put the nation first. Let’s work together to turn around this sector so that it no longer drains the national budget,” he added.