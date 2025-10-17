Support Fund for children of August 6 crash victims accrues over GHS8m, $20,000 — Presidency

The Support Fund established for the children of the victims of the August 6 military helicopter crash has now received more than GHS8.6 million and US$20,000 in donations.

This was contained in Public Update Five issued by the Presidency on Friday, October 17, and signed by Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs and Coordinator of the Fund.

According to the latest update, the contributions were made between September 23 and October 12, by individuals, institutions, and agencies, reflecting continuous public support for the welfare of the children left behind by the victims.

Earlier, on September 13, the Presidency had announced that total donations to the Fund stood at GHS6.5 million and US$20,000, with contributions coming from organizations such as Ghana Airports Ltd, ARB Apex Bank PLC, STL Foundation, Olam Agric, Fidelity Bank Ghana, ADB Bank, GLICO General Insurance, and the National Insurance Commission.

The latest list of donors includes the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Kow Eduakwa Sam, BOST Energies, Bui Power Authority, Energy Commission, Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Ltd, Israel Quarme Arye, Timothy Addai Adivilah Balagkutu, Agencies of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and Augustus Obuadum Tanoh.

“Total donations received now amount to GHS8,600,905.00 and US$20,000.00,” the statement confirmed.

Donations to the Fund may be made through Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited (Stanbic Heights Branch, Accra) using the following accounts: Ghana Cedi (GHS) Account: 9040013628372 and US Dollar (USD) Account: 9040013628534

Cheques and bank drafts are to be made payable to Children Support Fund 6825, while Mobile Money (MoMo) payments can be made through the designated platforms provided by the Presidency.

President John Dramani Mahama, announcing the Fund during the state funeral of the eight victims, explained that it was created to safeguard the future of the children who lost their parents in the crash.