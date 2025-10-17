Zenith Of Political Hypocrisy

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The law of karma is exposing many unworthy politicians these past few months.

They make utterances which expose them big time and reduce them to laughing stocks.

Sadly and unfortunately, their conduct give the noble occupation a bad name fit to be hanged at the marketplace.

After the cacophonous noise about the inability of the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stop illegal mining or galamsey, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has stated that nine months is too short to end it.

Of course nine months is such a short period to reward illegal miners for supporting his party to desecrate.

We cannot doubt the speculation that such miners, some of whom contributed pickup vehicles and cash to the cause of the then opposition NDC, are being overlooked as they engage in galamsey.

Even as the heat mounted on the then President Akufo-Addo to end galamsey with a declaration of a state of emergency, NDC activists were canvassing for votes in illegal mining areas by promises of not stopping them from plying their occupation.

Today, nine months is too short to end galamsey. Hmm. Time, it is said, will tell, and political hypocrisy will be exposed eventually as the NDC's real position on galamsey is out for all to see.

It is not difficult to tell how lies and sheer propaganda was used by the NDC to win votes, especially in galamsey endemic areas of the country.

It is now clear that illegal mining will not stop anytime soon.

The recent engagement with stakeholders on the so-called way forward was nothing but a ruse. Buying time as the illegality persists with devastating destruction of our forest cover and pollution of water bodies is the endgame.

It would not be long for Ghanaians to start demanding for the sources of selected foodstuff such as cassava, kontomire and tilapia in a bid to avoid mercury and other heavy metal infested food. The speed with which we reached this notch is amazing.

On the other side of the aisle, we have heard about how Pius Hadzide, a former National Youth Authority CEO pointed at Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the reason the NPP did not win the 2024 polls.

Interesting how some politicians can prompt discourses about their bad deeds buried by time.

We are constrained to recall the gentleman's Australia visa scandal and how this impacted negatively on the electoral fortunes of 2024.

The scandal notwithstanding, he promised facilitating trips for the youth of the Asuogyaman Constituency to the United States when he was parliamentary candidate. Of course, the constituents remembered the scandal and denied him their votes. Today, he has the guts to blame others for the NPP loss, ignoring the Aussie visa scandal which dented the image of the NPP at the time.

Some politicians do not learn lessons which come their way gratis and so talk loosely, thereby exposing the contents of their closets.

As the two dominant parties seek to pick their flagbearers, many of the contestants will shoot themselves in the foot, thereby enabling the delegates to pick the most appropriate.