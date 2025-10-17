Tony Lithur appointed Board Chair of Mahama Cares Foundation

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed renowned legal practitioner Tony Lithur as the Board Chairman of the Mahama Cares Foundation, a flagship social intervention initiative aimed at supporting Ghanaians battling chronic diseases.

The appointment was formally announced at a brief ceremony held at the Jubilee House in Accra, where President Mahama underscored the importance of transparency and sound governance in the operations of the foundation.

In his remarks, the President emphasized the foundation’s vision and the leadership required to sustain it, stating, “The work of uplifting the most vulnerable in our society cannot be improvised.”

He noted that the mission of the Mahama Cares Foundation rests on the pillars of sustainability, integrity, and effective leadership, which he said are essential to achieving lasting impact in healthcare support and social protection.

Responding to his appointment, Mr. Lithur expressed gratitude to the President for the confidence reposed in him. “I am honoured by the trust the President has placed in me,” he said, adding that his focus will be to establish a strong governance structure that ensures the foundation operates with maximum transparency, accountability, and efficiency.

The Mahama Cares Foundation seeks to provide financial assistance for specialist-level treatment of chronic illnesses such as cancer, kidney failure, and cardiovascular diseases, which are often beyond the coverage of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

By filling these critical gaps in healthcare access, the foundation aims to ease the financial burden on patients and families, particularly those facing life-threatening conditions that require costly long-term treatment.