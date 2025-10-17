High Court dismisses Adu Boahen’s bid to halt criminal trial

The High Court in Accra has dismissed an application filed by lawyers for former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu Boahen, seeking to halt his criminal trial pending the outcome of an appeal.

Counsel for Mr. Adu Boahen had urged the court to stay proceedings until the Court of Appeal determines their challenge to an earlier ruling that partially dismissed a request for further disclosures made on behalf of the first and second accused persons in the ongoing trial.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has discontinued prosecution against Mildred Donkor, the third accused person in the ongoing GHS49 million theft case involving former National Signals Bureau boss, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, and his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng.

According to a notice filed at the High Court in Accra on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Ms. Donkor was formally discharged under Section 59 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30). The decision follows her reported agreement to serve as a prosecution witness in the case.

Her testimony is expected to shed light on the alleged theft and misappropriation of state funds that led to charges being brought against Adu-Boahene (1st accused), Adjei-Boateng (2nd accused), and their company, Advantage Solutions Limited (4th accused).

Ms. Donkor's role in the case shifted when she abruptly dismissed her lawyer in open court on July 18 — moments before the prosecution was scheduled to call its first witness.

“I wish to take a separate lawyer, please,” she told the judge at the time, signaling a possible change in her legal strategy.

Sources from AG's department confirmed that Mildred Donkor in her witness statement, described her association with the first and second accused persons as longstanding, dating back to their time together at the Cedar Mountain Assemblies of God Church in East Legon.

She explained that she became a director of Advantage Solutions Limited at the request of Mr. Adu-Boahene, who needed an additional director for company registration purposes. However, she clarified that her role was largely nominal. “Although I was listed as a director, I had no decision-making power and only acted on instructions from Mr. Adu-Boahene and Madam Adjei-Boateng,” she said.

With her discharge, the prosecution is now expected to rely on her testimony to strengthen its case against the remaining accused persons as the high-profile trial continues before the Accra High Court.

Background

According to the facts of the case, Kwabena Adu-Boahen as director of the National Signals Bureau signed a contract with an Israeli Company ISC Holdings limited for the provision of cyber security equipment costing at 7million dollars.

According to Investigations, Kwabena Adu-Boahen is said to have created a private company named BNC communications bureau similar to the Bureau of National Communications, a company the National Signals Bureau replaced.

Investigations further revealed that GHC 49.1 million, cedi equivalent of the $7 million contract, was transferred from the accounts of the National Signals Bureau to the private accounts of the BNC Communications Bureau.

However, the facts of the offences reveal that 'no cyber security equipment of the description in the contract was ever received by the Bureau of National Communications, it's successor agency of National Signals Bureau of the Government of Ghana.'

Angela Adjei-Boateng is said to be the director of the private BNC communications Bureau.

Kwabena Adu-Boahen and his wife are alleged to have used the GHc 49.1 million to purchase landed properties in Accra, Kumasi, London and a fleet of luxury cars with the active assistance of Mildred Donkor, the third accused person.

-Citinewsroom