Alan is better than all NPP flagbearer aspirants — United Party communicator

A member of the newly formed United Party (UP), Ebo Buckman, has touted the leadership credentials of the party’s founder and leader, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

According to him, the former Minister of Trade and Industry stands out as a superior candidate capable of leading Ghana more effectively than any of the five individuals who are vying to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the next elections.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Friday, October 17, Mr. Buckman said Ghanaians would have more confidence in Alan Kyerematen to steer the affairs of the nation than any of his former contenders in the NPP.

“Alan is better than all the candidates the NPP is presenting. Let’s be honest with ourselves—if Ghana were your own company and you had to employ one person as CEO, would you choose any of them ahead of Alan?” he asked.

He added that the newly formed United Party is ready to contest the 2028 general elections across all constituencies, promising to offer Ghanaians a strong alternative to the two dominant political parties.

“We are going to be very competitive in this election. When people get frustrated and disappointed, they look for alternatives. Our job is to present ourselves well and show that we can be that alternative,” Mr. Buckman stressed.

Meanwhile, five party stalwarts are contesting the NPP’s presidential primaries slated for January 31, 2026.

They are former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Abetifi MP Dr. Bryan Acheampong and former Education Minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum.