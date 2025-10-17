BoG, EOCO shut down 400 illegal online lenders in nationwide crack down

The Bank of Ghana (BoG), in partnership with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Cyber Security Authority, has shut down more than 400 unlicensed online lending platforms operating illegally in the country.

The move forms part of a sweeping national effort to sanitise Ghana’s rapidly expanding digital finance sector and protect consumers from exploitation.

Speaking at the 2025 Fintech Stakeholder Forum in Accra, the Second Deputy Governor of the BoG, Mrs. Matilda Asante-Asiedu, said the exercise was part of a broader regulatory campaign to strengthen consumer protection, promote ethical lending practices and restore confidence in digital financial services.

“Our investigations uncovered numerous digital lenders operating outside the regulatory framework, charging excessive interest rates, breaching data privacy laws and harassing customers during loan recovery,” she revealed. “These predatory practices threaten the integrity of our financial system and undermine public trust.”

Mrs. Asante-Asiedu explained that the BoG’s intervention sought to enforce discipline and transparency in the digital lending space. She added that the central bank’s new directive on digital credit, which took effect last month, now requires all online lenders to obtain proper licensing and adhere to ethical standards.

Under the directive, lenders must clearly disclose all loan terms — including interest rates, repayment periods and associated fees — before disbursement. The policy also sets out governance and consumer protection rules designed to ensure fair treatment of borrowers while supporting innovation in financial technology.

Mrs. Asante-Asiedu further disclosed that the Bank of Ghana, in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), has finalised a Virtual Assets Service Providers Bill to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges and other virtual asset platforms.

To enhance supervision, she said the central bank was deploying advanced Supervisory Technology (SupTech) and Regulatory Technology (RegTech) tools to enable real-time monitoring of financial risks and compliance issues. “Our goal is to build a financial system that is modern yet moral, dynamic yet disciplined, and one that truly serves the people,” she stated.

Highlighting the importance of public awareness, Mrs. Asante-Asiedu stressed that financial literacy remained critical to protecting consumers from digital loan scams and unethical lenders. “Financial literacy is the consumer’s shield in this digital age. We will intensify education campaigns to help borrowers identify legitimate platforms and make informed financial decisions,” she added.

The Chief Executive Officer of MobileMoney Limited, Mr. Shaibu Haruna, commended the Bank of Ghana for its decisive action and for creating a balanced regulatory framework that supports innovation while safeguarding consumers.

He said the Fintech Stakeholder Forum, themed “Harnessing Ghana’s Fintech Potential: A Regulatory Framework for Digital Credits and Digital Assets,” offered a vital platform for collaboration among regulators, policymakers and industry players.

Mr. Haruna also welcomed the Bank of Ghana’s upcoming credit scoring system, expected to be rolled out next month, saying it would promote responsible borrowing and fairer access to credit. “With technology and collaboration, we can strengthen repayment culture, protect lenders from unnecessary risks and make credit more affordable for compliant borrowers,” he said.

He reaffirmed MobileMoney Limited’s commitment to working with the BoG and other stakeholders to ensure a safe, transparent and sustainable digital lending ecosystem that benefits both consumers and financial institutions.