Ghana on track to exit IMF programme in 2026 — BoG Governor Dr. Asiama

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, has expressed strong optimism that Ghana is on course to successfully exit its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme next year, following what he described as a remarkable turnaround in key economic indicators.

Speaking at the 2025 IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., Dr. Asiama said Ghana had “turned the corner,” with inflation falling sharply from nearly 24 percent to 9.4 percent, while economic growth continues to outpace projections under the IMF-supported programme.

“Eight months down the line, we have turned the corner. Ghana is back. Inflation has dropped significantly, growth is rebounding strongly, and our performance is ahead of programme targets,” Dr. Asiama declared during the “Governor Talks” session themed “From Crisis to Confidence: Ghana’s Journey to Macroeconomic Stabilisation.”

The session was moderated by Abebe Aemro Selassie, Director of the IMF’s African Department, and formed part of a high-level platform that allows finance ministers and central bank governors to share insights on global and regional financial developments.

Economic Recovery and Policy Reforms

Dr. Asiama attributed Ghana’s steady recovery to prudent monetary management, fiscal consolidation, and structural reforms jointly implemented by the Bank of Ghana and the Ministry of Finance, with technical guidance from the IMF.

He highlighted the country’s Gold-for-Reserves initiative as a key driver of foreign exchange stability, noting that it had generated over $8 billion in inflows and reduced Ghana’s external vulnerabilities.

“Our gold-for-reserves programme has not only stabilised the cedi but also improved transparency in the gold value chain,” he said. “Today, our gross international reserves stand at about 4.5 months of import cover — a sign of stronger external buffers.”

Dr. Asiama emphasized that Ghana’s policy framework was now resilient enough to sustain economic growth beyond the IMF programme. However, he cautioned that maintaining fiscal discipline and rebuilding the central bank’s balance sheet remained critical to consolidating these gains.

Stability and Financial Sector Confidence

The Governor said the BoG’s tight monetary policy had been instrumental in restoring investor confidence and keeping inflation expectations within the medium-term target band. He also cited improved oversight in the banking and financial sectors as a major factor in stabilising markets and deepening public trust.

“Reforms in public financial management and stronger supervision have renewed market confidence,” he said. “We will continue to anchor inflation expectations and promote credit growth to support private-sector expansion and job creation.”

Building Buffers for the Future

Dr. Asiama reiterated the importance of building fiscal buffers and strengthening debt sustainability to prevent future crises. He said lessons from past challenges had guided the current policy mix, which balances stability with inclusive growth.

“Our commitment is to ensure that Ghana emerges from this programme stronger and more resilient,” he added. “We are working closely with the IMF and other development partners to complete the remaining reforms and secure a smooth and successful exit in 2026.”

Background

The IMF approved Ghana’s $3 billion, three-year Extended Credit Facility (ECF) in May 2023 to restore macroeconomic stability, promote sustainable growth, and alleviate the country’s debt burden.

Earlier this month, the IMF mission team led by Ruben Atoyan reached a staff-level agreement with Ghanaian authorities on the fifth review of the programme, paving the way for a $385 million disbursement once approved by the IMF Executive Board.

This tranche will raise Ghana’s total receipts under the ECF to about $2.825 billion since the programme’s inception.

Dr. Asiama concluded that Ghana’s performance under the programme serves as a “beacon of hope” for other African economies facing similar fiscal and monetary challenges. “With discipline, innovation, and consistency, recovery is not just possible — it is achievable,” he said.