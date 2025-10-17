UN warns of deep flaws in Ghana’s food system, citing risks to livelihoods and public health

The United Nations has expressed grave concern over what it describes as major weaknesses in Ghana’s food production system, warning that the lapses threaten both livelihoods and public health.

Speaking at the 45th World Food Day celebration in Accra on Thursday, October 16, 2025, the UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Zia Choudhury, said his recent observations of the country’s food value chain revealed disturbing realities often hidden behind the meals enjoyed by many Ghanaians.

Mr. Choudhury noted that challenges persist across every stage of food production — from cultivation to processing — undermining the health, safety, and economic well-being of farmers and workers.

“I met women who spend long hours smoking fish and other foods, struggling with severe respiratory conditions from constant exposure to smoke,” he said. “The farmers who grow the yams we enjoy in Accra earn very little, not because their produce lacks value, but because they have no storage facilities to preserve their harvests.”

He described these conditions as unacceptable and urged immediate, targeted action to strengthen Ghana’s food systems through modern infrastructure, fair market access, and improved health and safety protections for workers.

Mr. Choudhury reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to supporting Ghana in building a sustainable and inclusive food economy — one that enhances productivity, resilience, and food security while safeguarding the dignity and welfare of the people who sustain it.