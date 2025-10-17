ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 17 Oct 2025 Social News

UN warns of deep flaws in Ghana’s food system, citing risks to livelihoods and public health

  Fri, 17 Oct 2025
UN warns of deep flaws in Ghana’s food system, citing risks to livelihoods and public health

The United Nations has expressed grave concern over what it describes as major weaknesses in Ghana’s food production system, warning that the lapses threaten both livelihoods and public health.

Speaking at the 45th World Food Day celebration in Accra on Thursday, October 16, 2025, the UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Zia Choudhury, said his recent observations of the country’s food value chain revealed disturbing realities often hidden behind the meals enjoyed by many Ghanaians.

Mr. Choudhury noted that challenges persist across every stage of food production — from cultivation to processing — undermining the health, safety, and economic well-being of farmers and workers.

“I met women who spend long hours smoking fish and other foods, struggling with severe respiratory conditions from constant exposure to smoke,” he said. “The farmers who grow the yams we enjoy in Accra earn very little, not because their produce lacks value, but because they have no storage facilities to preserve their harvests.”

He described these conditions as unacceptable and urged immediate, targeted action to strengthen Ghana’s food systems through modern infrastructure, fair market access, and improved health and safety protections for workers.

Mr. Choudhury reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to supporting Ghana in building a sustainable and inclusive food economy — one that enhances productivity, resilience, and food security while safeguarding the dignity and welfare of the people who sustain it.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

MP for Walewale, Dr. Tia Abdul-Kabiru Mahama 'We shall contest Alan's adoption of UP Plus name in court' — NPP

47 minutes ago

Ghana, Grenada deepen ties, chart new course for Africa-Caribbean cooperation Ghana, Grenada deepen ties, chart new course for Africa-Caribbean cooperation

47 minutes ago

World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Mr. Robert Taliercio O’Brien '24-Hour Economy, Big Push programme could more than triple per capita income by...

48 minutes ago

Executive Director of GNACOPS, Obenfo Nana Kwasi Gyetuah 25,000 students placed in private SHSs under free SHS — GNACOPS

2 hours ago

UN warns of deep flaws in Ghana’s food system, citing risks to livelihoods and public health UN warns of deep flaws in Ghana’s food system, citing risks to livelihoods and p...

2 hours ago

Jirapa residents divided over life sentence for killer of ‘Jirapa Dubai’ owner Jirapa residents divided over life sentence for killer of ‘Jirapa Dubai’ owner

2 hours ago

Attorney-General drops charges against third accused in Kwabena Adu-Boahene case Attorney-General drops charges against third accused in Kwabena Adu-Boahene case

2 hours ago

NSA scandal: Assibey Antwi, Gifty Oware to face court today for causing financia...

2 hours ago

Second Deputy Governor of the BoG, Mrs. Matilda Asante-Asiedu BoG, EOCO shut down 400 illegal online lenders in nationwide crack down

2 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama Ghana on track to exit IMF programme in 2026 — BoG Governor Dr. Asiama

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line