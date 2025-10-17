ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 17 Oct 2025 Social News

Jirapa residents divided over life sentence for killer of ‘Jirapa Dubai’ owner

  Fri, 17 Oct 2025
Jirapa residents divided over life sentence for killer of ‘Jirapa Dubai’ owner

Residents of Jirapa in the Upper West Region have expressed mixed emotions following the sentencing of Elisha Mahama, the man convicted of murdering celebrated entrepreneur and hotel owner, Mr. Eric Johnson, founder of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, popularly known as Jirapa Dubai.

The High Court in Wa on Tuesday handed Elisha Mahama a life sentence for the February 2024 murder of Mr. Johnson, whose brutal killing sent shockwaves through the region and the nation. Mahama, a former employee of the luxury resort, was found guilty of murdering his employer at his private residence.

Two other accused persons, Belinda Miller and Kweku Kankumbata, were acquitted and discharged after the court ruled that there was insufficient evidence to link them directly to the crime.

The verdict has since stirred debate among residents, dividing public opinion on whether justice has fully been served.

Some residents welcomed the judgment as fair and long overdue. “As a native of Jirapa, I am satisfied with the ruling, but I believe those who helped him should not have walked free,” said Zedong Sebastian.

Others, however, were less convinced. “I’m content with the sentence, but I don’t believe he acted alone. I think people influenced him,” said Ngmen Fortunarus. “As for the other two, I have no problem with their release, but life imprisonment may not be enough — a future government could still grant him amnesty.”

Another resident, Beyuo Richmond, described the decision as bittersweet. “We are happy with the life sentence, but disappointed that the other two suspects were freed. Justice should have been total.”

Mr. Eric Johnson, whose Jirapa Dubai resort transformed local tourism and created hundreds of jobs, was remembered as a visionary businessman who put Jirapa on the national map.

His death remains one of the most tragic events to hit the Upper West Region in recent years, leaving behind a community still grappling with grief even as justice takes its course.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

MP for Walewale, Dr. Tia Abdul-Kabiru Mahama 'We shall contest Alan's adoption of UP Plus name in court' — NPP

47 minutes ago

Ghana, Grenada deepen ties, chart new course for Africa-Caribbean cooperation Ghana, Grenada deepen ties, chart new course for Africa-Caribbean cooperation

47 minutes ago

World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Mr. Robert Taliercio O’Brien '24-Hour Economy, Big Push programme could more than triple per capita income by...

48 minutes ago

Executive Director of GNACOPS, Obenfo Nana Kwasi Gyetuah 25,000 students placed in private SHSs under free SHS — GNACOPS

2 hours ago

UN warns of deep flaws in Ghana’s food system, citing risks to livelihoods and public health UN warns of deep flaws in Ghana’s food system, citing risks to livelihoods and p...

2 hours ago

Jirapa residents divided over life sentence for killer of ‘Jirapa Dubai’ owner Jirapa residents divided over life sentence for killer of ‘Jirapa Dubai’ owner

2 hours ago

Attorney-General drops charges against third accused in Kwabena Adu-Boahene case Attorney-General drops charges against third accused in Kwabena Adu-Boahene case

2 hours ago

NSA scandal: Assibey Antwi, Gifty Oware to face court today for causing financia...

2 hours ago

Second Deputy Governor of the BoG, Mrs. Matilda Asante-Asiedu BoG, EOCO shut down 400 illegal online lenders in nationwide crack down

2 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama Ghana on track to exit IMF programme in 2026 — BoG Governor Dr. Asiama

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line