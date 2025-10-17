Jirapa residents divided over life sentence for killer of ‘Jirapa Dubai’ owner

Residents of Jirapa in the Upper West Region have expressed mixed emotions following the sentencing of Elisha Mahama, the man convicted of murdering celebrated entrepreneur and hotel owner, Mr. Eric Johnson, founder of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, popularly known as Jirapa Dubai.

The High Court in Wa on Tuesday handed Elisha Mahama a life sentence for the February 2024 murder of Mr. Johnson, whose brutal killing sent shockwaves through the region and the nation. Mahama, a former employee of the luxury resort, was found guilty of murdering his employer at his private residence.

Two other accused persons, Belinda Miller and Kweku Kankumbata, were acquitted and discharged after the court ruled that there was insufficient evidence to link them directly to the crime.

The verdict has since stirred debate among residents, dividing public opinion on whether justice has fully been served.

Some residents welcomed the judgment as fair and long overdue. “As a native of Jirapa, I am satisfied with the ruling, but I believe those who helped him should not have walked free,” said Zedong Sebastian.

Others, however, were less convinced. “I’m content with the sentence, but I don’t believe he acted alone. I think people influenced him,” said Ngmen Fortunarus. “As for the other two, I have no problem with their release, but life imprisonment may not be enough — a future government could still grant him amnesty.”

Another resident, Beyuo Richmond, described the decision as bittersweet. “We are happy with the life sentence, but disappointed that the other two suspects were freed. Justice should have been total.”

Mr. Eric Johnson, whose Jirapa Dubai resort transformed local tourism and created hundreds of jobs, was remembered as a visionary businessman who put Jirapa on the national map.

His death remains one of the most tragic events to hit the Upper West Region in recent years, leaving behind a community still grappling with grief even as justice takes its course.