Vulcanizer jailed 15 years for robbing motorbike

  Fri, 17 Oct 2025
An Adenta Circuit Court has sentenced a 32-year-old vulcanizer to 15 years' imprisonment for robbing a rider of his motorbike.

Issiful Bilal, charged with robbery, pleaded guilty before the court on September 25, 2025.

The court convicted him on his own plea but deferred his sentence to today (October 16).

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, told the court that the complainant, Razal Mukiala, was a commercial motorbike rider and a resident of Adenta New Site.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said on September 16, 2025 at about 10:30pm, the complainant was riding his Royal Motorbike with registration number M-25-WX1145 at Ritz Junction, Madina.

Prosecution said the complainant was transporting some passengers with his motorbike when Bilal and his accomplice, now at large, conspired to rob him (complainant), luring him to take them to Adenta New Legon.

On reaching a section of the road near Pinnacle Estate at Adenta Commandos, Bilal pretended his mobile phone had fallen onto the ground and asked the complainant to stop.

Prosecution said Bilal and his accomplice alighted and then pulled out a knife, threatening the complainant and robbed him of his motorbike.

The court heard that Bilal and his accomplice sat on the motorbike and sped off.

Prosecution said the complainant, who had fixed a sensor on the motorbike, activated it and the bike stopped a few meters away.

The complainant then raised the alarm, which attracted people to the scene.

Bilal, sensing danger, pushed the complainant into a gutter, picked up a big stone in an attempt to smash the complainant's head.

Prosecution said Bilal then pretended it was his motorbike that had been taken by the complainant, however, with the timely intervention by the witnesses, Bilal was arrested but his accomplices escaped.

Bilal led the police to Agbogboloshie and Komba to arrest his accomplice, but he could not be found, prosecution said.

GNA

