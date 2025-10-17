ModernGhana logo
'24-Hour Economy, Big Push programme could more than triple per capita income by 2050 to reduce poverty' — World Bank

  Fri, 17 Oct 2025
Economy & Investments World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Mr. Robert Taliercio O’Brien
FRI, 17 OCT 2025
World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Mr. Robert Taliercio O’Brien

The World Bank has expressed optimism that Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy and Big Push infrastructure programmes, if effectively implemented, could significantly reduce poverty and accelerate the country’s transition toward upper-middle-income status.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 Policy Notes in Accra on Thursday, the World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Mr. Robert Taliercio O’Brien, said both initiatives provide a timely opportunity for Ghana to undertake ambitious reforms aimed at driving inclusive growth, job creation, and economic resilience.

“Our research shows that with ambitious reforms, Ghana could more than triple per capita income by 2050, moving it decisively toward upper-middle-income status,” Mr. O’Brien stated during the event themed “Transforming Ghana in a Generation.”

He emphasised that achieving this transformation would depend heavily on strong governance, efficient public institutions, and a unified national commitment. “Transformation is a collective endeavour. It demands unwavering commitment from government, innovation from the private sector, active participation from civil society, and sustained partnership from the international community,” he said.

Mr. Stefano Curto, Lead Country Economist of the World Bank Group, presented findings showing that Ghana’s poverty reduction progress had stagnated over the past decade. He explained that the country’s growing dependence on natural resources, combined with slow structural transformation, had limited productivity growth, with most new jobs emerging in low-income sectors such as informal services, agriculture, and small-scale mining.

“Consequently, income per capita has stagnated at around US$2,200 for the past ten years, while progress in human development has reversed. Poverty now affects more than a quarter of the population,” Mr. Curto revealed.

He added that external shocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war worsened the situation, driving inflation and increasing food and fuel prices that eroded the purchasing power of households, particularly the poor and vulnerable.

The Policy Notes outlined that the next four years present Ghana with a critical window to reset its economic direction and rebuild trust in public institutions through targeted reforms that prioritise productivity, social protection, and inclusive growth.

Mr. Curto stressed that the incoming government has a unique opportunity to “lay the foundations for a broader-based economy” that moves beyond reliance on extractives and low-value sectors.

The government’s Big Push Agenda—a $10 billion national infrastructure programme—aims to stimulate massive investments in roads, railways, energy, and other critical infrastructure to support industrialisation and trade.

Meanwhile, the 24-Hour Economy policy is designed to boost productivity and create at least 1.7 million new jobs over four years by encouraging continuous operations across key sectors such as manufacturing, health, and logistics.

Both policies, the World Bank noted, represent transformative tools that, if backed by sound governance and consistent implementation, could reposition Ghana as a competitive, resilient, and inclusive economy in the decades ahead.

