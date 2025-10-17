25,000 students placed in private SHSs under free SHS — GNACOPS

The Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) has announced that 25,000 students have been successfully placed in private Senior High Schools (SHSs) across the country as part of the government’s pilot phase to integrate private institutions into the Free SHS programme.

Executive Director of GNACOPS, Obenfo Nana Kwasi Gyetuah, revealed that 70 private schools from all 16 regions are currently participating in the pilot initiative. Together, these schools declared a total of 44,000 available spaces to support the rollout.

“We have integrated 70 private schools across the 16 regions of Ghana, and the total vacancy declared is 44,000. As we speak, government has placed 25,000 students in these schools, and we are working to complete the placement for the remaining vacancies,” Mr. Gyetuah said in an interview on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on Thursday, October 16.

The inclusion of private schools forms part of the government’s strategy to decongest public schools and gradually phase out the double-track system. Under the pilot scheme, government is allocating GH₵994 per student annually to support day students admitted into selected private SHSs.

The funding arrangement, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education and the Conference of Heads of Private Second Cycle Schools, ensures that private schools receive direct financial support to provide tuition for students under the Free SHS initiative.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu explained that the financial assistance aims to promote equitable access to quality education across both public and private institutions. He added that the initiative would also encourage healthy competition and collaboration within the education sector.

The GH₵994 allocation applies strictly to day students. Parents who wish to have their children enrolled as boarders will be required to cover the difference between the government’s subsidy and the school’s boarding fees.

President of the Conference of Heads of Private Second Cycle Schools, I.K. Mensah, lauded the initiative, describing it as a milestone for Ghana’s education system. He noted that while the pilot currently targets day students, discussions are underway to expand the programme and review funding levels in future phases.

Education analysts have commended the initiative as a major step toward improving access to secondary education while easing infrastructure pressure on public schools.

If successful, the integration of private SHSs into the Free SHS framework is expected to mark a new era of public-private collaboration, broaden educational opportunities for thousands of students, and advance Ghana’s goal of achieving universal secondary education.