ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Afenyo-Markin engages Norwegian Ambassador on strengthening Ghana-Norway relations

  Thu, 16 Oct 2025
Social News Afenyo-Markin receives Norwegian Ambassador
THU, 16 OCT 2025
Afenyo-Markin receives Norwegian Ambassador

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has held discussions with the Norwegian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Dr. John Mikal Kvistad, aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, which took place at the Minority Leader’s office, focused on strengthening bilateral relations with particular emphasis on governance, parliamentary collaboration, sustainable development, and the promotion of democratic values.

Hon. Afenyo-Markin expressed appreciation for Norway’s longstanding partnership with Ghana and commended the Scandinavian nation’s support for good governance and institutional development across Africa.

“I am grateful for Norway’s continued partnership with Ghana,” he said. “Our engagement reflects a shared commitment to democratic governance, transparency, and sustainable progress.”

He further reaffirmed the Minority’s readiness to engage in constructive dialogue and cooperation that foster national development and institutional growth.

Dr. Kvistad, on his part, reiterated Norway’s interest in expanding collaboration with Ghana’s Parliament and supporting initiatives that promote accountability, gender inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

The meeting underscores the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing Ghana’s international relations and enhancing cooperation with development partners committed to shared democratic values and mutual progress.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwaleft and Member of the NPP Legal Directorate, Ishaq Ibrahim Ablakwa has been dishonest; he used US deportees as bargaining chips — Ishaq Ibr...

2 hours ago

Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare ‘Institutionalize credibility if you aspire to succeed’ — Prof Azar to newly for...

2 hours ago

‘You’re the biggest threat to Ghana’s democracy’ — Akosua Manu blasts Ken Agyapong over ‘I won’t accept defeat’ remark ‘You’re the biggest threat to Ghana’s democracy’ — Akosua Manu blasts Ken Agyapo...

3 hours ago

Man lynched over alleged murder of 9-year-old boy in Assin Bereku Man lynched over alleged murder of 9-year-old boy in Assin Bereku 

3 hours ago

AMA Sanitation Court fines 21 traders at Agbogbloshie Market AMA Sanitation Court fines 21 traders at Agbogbloshie Market

3 hours ago

Education Ministry partners private schools to expand access to Free SHS Education Ministry partners private schools to expand access to Free SHS

3 hours ago

Asiedu Nketiareceives rousing welcome in Ketu North Asiedu Nketia receives rousing welcome in Ketu North

3 hours ago

President Mahama grabs additional 200million Chinese grant for Aflao Market, National Theatre President Mahama grabs additional ¥200million Chinese grant for Aflao Market, Na...

3 hours ago

Car tyre burst leaves several injured on Accra-Aflao highway Car tyre burst leaves several injured on Accra-Aflao highway

3 hours ago

Court adjourns widowhood dispute over Daddy Lumba’s funeral to October 28 Court adjourns widowhood dispute over Daddy Lumba’s funeral to October 28

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line