Afenyo-Markin engages Norwegian Ambassador on strengthening Ghana-Norway relations

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has held discussions with the Norwegian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Dr. John Mikal Kvistad, aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, which took place at the Minority Leader’s office, focused on strengthening bilateral relations with particular emphasis on governance, parliamentary collaboration, sustainable development, and the promotion of democratic values.

Hon. Afenyo-Markin expressed appreciation for Norway’s longstanding partnership with Ghana and commended the Scandinavian nation’s support for good governance and institutional development across Africa.

“I am grateful for Norway’s continued partnership with Ghana,” he said. “Our engagement reflects a shared commitment to democratic governance, transparency, and sustainable progress.”

He further reaffirmed the Minority’s readiness to engage in constructive dialogue and cooperation that foster national development and institutional growth.

Dr. Kvistad, on his part, reiterated Norway’s interest in expanding collaboration with Ghana’s Parliament and supporting initiatives that promote accountability, gender inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

The meeting underscores the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing Ghana’s international relations and enhancing cooperation with development partners committed to shared democratic values and mutual progress.