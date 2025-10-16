Afenyo Markin leads Minority Caucus on strategic workshop ahead of Parliament’s third meeting

The Minority Caucus of Parliament, under the leadership of Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has held its second Strategic Pre-Opening Workshop in preparation for the Third Meeting of the First Session of the 9th Parliament.

In a statement shared on social media, the Minority Leader explained that the workshop was aimed at equipping caucus members with the tools and strategies needed to effectively engage in the upcoming parliamentary session.

The gathering focused on reviewing legislative priorities, assessing key national issues, and enhancing internal coordination within the caucus.

“The workshop provided an opportunity for the caucus to deliberate on major national issues and parliamentary business, review legislative priorities, and strengthen coordination,” Hon. Afenyo-Markin stated.

The session forms part of a broader strategy by the Minority to improve its performance on the floor of Parliament, sharpen its oversight functions, and ensure members are well-prepared to contribute meaningfully to national debates.

The Third Meeting of the First Session of the 9th Parliament is expected to deliberate on several critical bills and policy matters.

The Minority Caucus has reaffirmed its readiness to play a proactive role in shaping the legislative agenda and advancing the interests of Ghanaians through constructive parliamentary engagement.