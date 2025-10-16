ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 16 Oct 2025 NPP

Afenyo Markin leads Minority Caucus on strategic workshop ahead of Parliament’s third meeting

  Thu, 16 Oct 2025
Afenyo Markin leads Minority Caucus on strategic workshop ahead of Parliament’s third meeting

The Minority Caucus of Parliament, under the leadership of Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has held its second Strategic Pre-Opening Workshop in preparation for the Third Meeting of the First Session of the 9th Parliament.

In a statement shared on social media, the Minority Leader explained that the workshop was aimed at equipping caucus members with the tools and strategies needed to effectively engage in the upcoming parliamentary session.

The gathering focused on reviewing legislative priorities, assessing key national issues, and enhancing internal coordination within the caucus.

“The workshop provided an opportunity for the caucus to deliberate on major national issues and parliamentary business, review legislative priorities, and strengthen coordination,” Hon. Afenyo-Markin stated.

The session forms part of a broader strategy by the Minority to improve its performance on the floor of Parliament, sharpen its oversight functions, and ensure members are well-prepared to contribute meaningfully to national debates.

The Third Meeting of the First Session of the 9th Parliament is expected to deliberate on several critical bills and policy matters.

The Minority Caucus has reaffirmed its readiness to play a proactive role in shaping the legislative agenda and advancing the interests of Ghanaians through constructive parliamentary engagement.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwaleft and Member of the NPP Legal Directorate, Ishaq Ibrahim Ablakwa has been dishonest; he used US deportees as bargaining chips — Ishaq Ibr...

2 hours ago

Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare ‘Institutionalize credibility if you aspire to succeed’ — Prof Azar to newly for...

2 hours ago

‘You’re the biggest threat to Ghana’s democracy’ — Akosua Manu blasts Ken Agyapong over ‘I won’t accept defeat’ remark ‘You’re the biggest threat to Ghana’s democracy’ — Akosua Manu blasts Ken Agyapo...

3 hours ago

Man lynched over alleged murder of 9-year-old boy in Assin Bereku Man lynched over alleged murder of 9-year-old boy in Assin Bereku 

3 hours ago

AMA Sanitation Court fines 21 traders at Agbogbloshie Market AMA Sanitation Court fines 21 traders at Agbogbloshie Market

3 hours ago

Education Ministry partners private schools to expand access to Free SHS Education Ministry partners private schools to expand access to Free SHS

3 hours ago

Asiedu Nketiareceives rousing welcome in Ketu North Asiedu Nketia receives rousing welcome in Ketu North

3 hours ago

President Mahama grabs additional 200million Chinese grant for Aflao Market, National Theatre President Mahama grabs additional ¥200million Chinese grant for Aflao Market, Na...

3 hours ago

Car tyre burst leaves several injured on Accra-Aflao highway Car tyre burst leaves several injured on Accra-Aflao highway

3 hours ago

Court adjourns widowhood dispute over Daddy Lumba’s funeral to October 28 Court adjourns widowhood dispute over Daddy Lumba’s funeral to October 28

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line