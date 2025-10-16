ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Man lynched over alleged murder of 9-year-old boy in Assin Bereku 

  Thu, 16 Oct 2025
Social News Man lynched over alleged murder of 9-year-old boy in Assin Bereku
THU, 16 OCT 2025

The quiet town of Assin Bereku, district capital of Assin North, was shattered on Tuesday morning by a chilling scene of vigilante justice.

A man, known only as Asuo and in his 30s, was brutally lynched by an enraged crowd after being caught with a blood-soaked bag containing what appeared to be a human hand.

A neighbour watched in horror as Asuo left his home, clutching the grisly bundle and alarmed by the sight, the vigilant neighbour raised the alarm just as the boy's frantic parents combed the area for their missing nine-year-old.

The community's rage exploded instantly when the connection was made and within minutes, Asuo was dead.

When the Police finally arrived, the suspect had already succumbed to the crowd's fury.

A search of his home revealed a horrifying stash of bloodied knife and bedsheets.

The two bodies had been taken to the morgue in Assin Fosu as authorities launch a full investigation into the horrific crime.

Mr Sylvester Amakye, the District Chief Executive on hearing the news visited the site to denounce the tragedy and issued a strong warning: “Such acts of vigilante justice must never happen again.”

He implored the youth not to take the law into their own hands and to trust law enforcement agencies to bring offenders to justice.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwaleft and Member of the NPP Legal Directorate, Ishaq Ibrahim Ablakwa has been dishonest; he used US deportees as bargaining chips — Ishaq Ibr...

47 minutes ago

Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare ‘Institutionalize credibility if you aspire to succeed’ — Prof Azar to newly for...

49 minutes ago

‘You’re the biggest threat to Ghana’s democracy’ — Akosua Manu blasts Ken Agyapong over ‘I won’t accept defeat’ remark ‘You’re the biggest threat to Ghana’s democracy’ — Akosua Manu blasts Ken Agyapo...

2 hours ago

Man lynched over alleged murder of 9-year-old boy in Assin Bereku Man lynched over alleged murder of 9-year-old boy in Assin Bereku 

2 hours ago

AMA Sanitation Court fines 21 traders at Agbogbloshie Market AMA Sanitation Court fines 21 traders at Agbogbloshie Market

2 hours ago

Education Ministry partners private schools to expand access to Free SHS Education Ministry partners private schools to expand access to Free SHS

2 hours ago

Asiedu Nketiareceives rousing welcome in Ketu North Asiedu Nketia receives rousing welcome in Ketu North

2 hours ago

President Mahama grabs additional 200million Chinese grant for Aflao Market, National Theatre President Mahama grabs additional ¥200million Chinese grant for Aflao Market, Na...

2 hours ago

Car tyre burst leaves several injured on Accra-Aflao highway Car tyre burst leaves several injured on Accra-Aflao highway

2 hours ago

Court adjourns widowhood dispute over Daddy Lumba’s funeral to October 28 Court adjourns widowhood dispute over Daddy Lumba’s funeral to October 28

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line