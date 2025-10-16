Man lynched over alleged murder of 9-year-old boy in Assin Bereku 

The quiet town of Assin Bereku, district capital of Assin North, was shattered on Tuesday morning by a chilling scene of vigilante justice.

A man, known only as Asuo and in his 30s, was brutally lynched by an enraged crowd after being caught with a blood-soaked bag containing what appeared to be a human hand.

A neighbour watched in horror as Asuo left his home, clutching the grisly bundle and alarmed by the sight, the vigilant neighbour raised the alarm just as the boy's frantic parents combed the area for their missing nine-year-old.

The community's rage exploded instantly when the connection was made and within minutes, Asuo was dead.

When the Police finally arrived, the suspect had already succumbed to the crowd's fury.

A search of his home revealed a horrifying stash of bloodied knife and bedsheets.

The two bodies had been taken to the morgue in Assin Fosu as authorities launch a full investigation into the horrific crime.

Mr Sylvester Amakye, the District Chief Executive on hearing the news visited the site to denounce the tragedy and issued a strong warning: “Such acts of vigilante justice must never happen again.”

He implored the youth not to take the law into their own hands and to trust law enforcement agencies to bring offenders to justice.

GNA