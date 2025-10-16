AMA Sanitation Court fines 21 traders at Agbogbloshie Market

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Sanitation Court has imposed fines of GHS 600 each on twenty-one traders at the Agbogbloshie Market for violating sanitation and public order regulations.

The traders were found guilty of selling at unauthorized locations, blocking pedestrian walkways, and obstructing access roads with tricycles, commonly known as “Pragyia.” Each offender was fined 50 penalty units, equivalent to GHS 600.

Those convicted for trading in prohibited areas and obstructing walkways include John Koko, Adu Ibrahim, Donald Koku, Anthony Ngambe, Baadal Aku, Christiana Okai, Peter Yayir, Dalodo Elivah, Ofori Amos, Bilidone Jacob, Jacob Basah, and Emmanuel Naja. Others, including Simon Bilah, Daniel Okai, Joe Boakye, and Noah Nassim, were penalized for using tricycles to block public roads.

The AMA’s Head of Public Affairs, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, said the offenders were arrested during a routine inspection exercise conducted by Public Health Officers to enforce the Assembly’s sanitation bye-laws.

He stated that the fines serve as a strong warning to traders and transport operators who disregard city regulations, stressing that the AMA remains firm in its commitment to maintain discipline, cleanliness, and safety throughout the capital.

“Sanitation enforcement is not just about punishment but about ensuring that Accra remains clean, safe, and conducive for all,” he added.