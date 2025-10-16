ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

AMA Sanitation Court fines 21 traders at Agbogbloshie Market

  Thu, 16 Oct 2025
Crime & Punishment AMA Sanitation Court fines 21 traders at Agbogbloshie Market
THU, 16 OCT 2025

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Sanitation Court has imposed fines of GHS 600 each on twenty-one traders at the Agbogbloshie Market for violating sanitation and public order regulations.

The traders were found guilty of selling at unauthorized locations, blocking pedestrian walkways, and obstructing access roads with tricycles, commonly known as “Pragyia.” Each offender was fined 50 penalty units, equivalent to GHS 600.

Those convicted for trading in prohibited areas and obstructing walkways include John Koko, Adu Ibrahim, Donald Koku, Anthony Ngambe, Baadal Aku, Christiana Okai, Peter Yayir, Dalodo Elivah, Ofori Amos, Bilidone Jacob, Jacob Basah, and Emmanuel Naja. Others, including Simon Bilah, Daniel Okai, Joe Boakye, and Noah Nassim, were penalized for using tricycles to block public roads.

The AMA’s Head of Public Affairs, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, said the offenders were arrested during a routine inspection exercise conducted by Public Health Officers to enforce the Assembly’s sanitation bye-laws.

He stated that the fines serve as a strong warning to traders and transport operators who disregard city regulations, stressing that the AMA remains firm in its commitment to maintain discipline, cleanliness, and safety throughout the capital.

“Sanitation enforcement is not just about punishment but about ensuring that Accra remains clean, safe, and conducive for all,” he added.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwaleft and Member of the NPP Legal Directorate, Ishaq Ibrahim Ablakwa has been dishonest; he used US deportees as bargaining chips — Ishaq Ibr...

47 minutes ago

Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare ‘Institutionalize credibility if you aspire to succeed’ — Prof Azar to newly for...

49 minutes ago

‘You’re the biggest threat to Ghana’s democracy’ — Akosua Manu blasts Ken Agyapong over ‘I won’t accept defeat’ remark ‘You’re the biggest threat to Ghana’s democracy’ — Akosua Manu blasts Ken Agyapo...

2 hours ago

Man lynched over alleged murder of 9-year-old boy in Assin Bereku Man lynched over alleged murder of 9-year-old boy in Assin Bereku 

2 hours ago

AMA Sanitation Court fines 21 traders at Agbogbloshie Market AMA Sanitation Court fines 21 traders at Agbogbloshie Market

2 hours ago

Education Ministry partners private schools to expand access to Free SHS Education Ministry partners private schools to expand access to Free SHS

2 hours ago

Asiedu Nketiareceives rousing welcome in Ketu North Asiedu Nketia receives rousing welcome in Ketu North

2 hours ago

President Mahama grabs additional 200million Chinese grant for Aflao Market, National Theatre President Mahama grabs additional ¥200million Chinese grant for Aflao Market, Na...

2 hours ago

Car tyre burst leaves several injured on Accra-Aflao highway Car tyre burst leaves several injured on Accra-Aflao highway

2 hours ago

Court adjourns widowhood dispute over Daddy Lumba’s funeral to October 28 Court adjourns widowhood dispute over Daddy Lumba’s funeral to October 28

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line