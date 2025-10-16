ModernGhana logo
Energy Minister John Jinapor lauds NPA Boss Edudzi for innovation, effective collaboration

  Thu, 16 Oct 2025
The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Mr. John Abdulai Jinapor, has praised the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr. Godwin Kudzo Tameklo (Esq.), for his innovative leadership in regulating Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector and ensuring a stable and reliable supply of fuel across the country.

Mr. Jinapor also commended Mr. Tameklo for his effective cooperation with the Ministry, describing their working relationship as exemplary. “Let us continue with the cooperation to serve Ghanaians,” he stated.

The Minister made these remarks during a working visit to the NPA headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, as part of his familiarization tour of agencies under the Ministry of Energy.

Addressing management and staff, Mr. Jinapor emphasized the central role of the NPA in the petroleum value chain, noting that its operations directly influence the performance of the upstream sector. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the Authority through supportive legislation, sound policy frameworks, and continuous human capacity development.

“We are determined to empower the NPA to stay ahead through law, policy, systems, and human capacity,” he said, urging the Authority to remain adaptive and responsive to the evolving needs of consumers.

Mr. Jinapor highlighted the growing number of DV vehicles in the country as an emerging trend the NPA must factor into its operational and regulatory strategies. He encouraged staff to maintain efficiency and professionalism to sustain the sector’s progress.

Welcoming the Minister, Mr. Tameklo expressed appreciation for the strong partnership between the NPA and the Ministry. He said the Authority had enjoyed ten months of full cooperation from its Directors, Heads of Department, and staff, all working toward advancing President John Dramani Mahama’s vision for the petroleum industry.

“We carry out President Dramani Mahama’s vision for the industry and will make life better for the people,” he affirmed.

Mr. Tameklo further lauded Mr. Jinapor’s leadership, describing the Minister as a seasoned professional whose experience as a former Deputy Energy Minister and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Energy Committee has been invaluable to the sector’s progress.

