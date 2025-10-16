Education Ministry partners private schools to expand access to Free SHS

The Minister of Education, Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) and the Conference of Heads of Private Secondary Schools (CHOPSS) to formalise a partnership that will expand access to Senior High School (SHS) education through greater collaboration with private institutions.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Iddrisu reaffirmed government’s commitment to tackling long-standing challenges in the education sector, particularly those associated with the double-track system, which he said has negatively impacted teaching and learning in public schools.

“This partnership represents a bold step toward ending the double-track system and ensuring that every Ghanaian child has access to quality secondary education,” the Minister stated.

Under the new arrangement, government will place qualified SHS students in accredited private schools to ease congestion in public schools. So far, about 25,000 students have been placed in private institutions under the initiative.

To facilitate the rollout, Mr. Iddrisu announced that government will pay a stipend of at least GH₵250 per student to support the smooth integration and long-term sustainability of the programme.

He revealed that the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) will conduct periodic assessments of participating private schools to ensure they meet the required academic and infrastructural standards. Schools that fall short of the benchmark will be given time to make the necessary improvements before being added to the placement scheme.

The Minister applauded the leadership of GNACOPS and CHOPSS for their collaboration and dedication to advancing equitable education delivery, noting that their involvement will help bridge gaps in access and promote quality learning nationwide.

“Education remains the cornerstone of national development,” Mr. Iddrisu said. “This collaboration demonstrates our shared responsibility to provide every Ghanaian child with the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed.”

The partnership marks a major step toward expanding access to secondary education, improving quality, and gradually eliminating the double-track system, in line with government’s broader vision of achieving universal secondary education across the country.