30-year-old barber found dead; one suspect arrested at Bantama

Residents of Bantama in the Ashanti Region have been left in disbelief after the lifeless body of a 30-year-old man was found near the market area on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

The victim, believed to be a barber, was known in the community for frequently spending his nights around the market and lorry station. His sudden death has thrown the area into shock and fear.

A resident, Felix Kwabena Ansah, who said he was familiar with the deceased, recounted the chilling discovery.

“I know him. He’s a barber, but he doesn’t have a fixed place to sleep — sometimes he stays at the market, sometimes at the lorry station. This morning, after running an errand, I returned to hear from my boss that he had died. I went to the scene and saw bloodstains. I believe someone may have struck him with an object,” he told reporters.

Police have since arrested one suspect in connection with the killing.

The body has been taken to the morgue for preservation and autopsy as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the death.