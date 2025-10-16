ModernGhana logo
Kenya security forces fire on mourners for politician Odinga

By AFP
THU, 16 OCT 2025
Raila Odinga's family saw him lying in state at a Nairobi stadium. By SIMON MAINA (AFP)

Tens of thousands of Kenyans fled in panic on Thursday when security forces fired on mourners who had gathered in a stadium to see the body of opposition leader Raila Odinga, repatriated from India on Thursday.

AFP journalists said at least three people were visibly injured at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi after security fired to disperse surging crowds.

They witnessed one lying motionless on the ground with blood pouring from his head.

One of Kenya's foremost statesmen, Odinga, 80, died at a health clinic in southern India on Wednesday, triggering a huge outpouring of grief across much of his home country.

Affectionately known as "Baba" (father), he made five unsuccessful runs for the presidency but was seen as a major force for democratic reform.

A large crowd initially gathered at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport early on Thursday to greet his coffin, forcing the civil aviation authority to temporarily suspend operations, including some flights.

Kenyans fled when security forces fired into the stadium where they gathered to view Odingas coffin. By Tony Karumba (AFP) Kenyans fled when security forces fired into the stadium where they gathered to view Odinga's coffin. By Tony Karumba (AFP)

The body was due to be taken to parliament, but with supporters clambering up the gates, the authorities re-routed the coffin to Kasarani Stadium on the outskirts of the capital.

There were rowdy scenes at the stadium as the crowd awaited the arrival of the coffin, until the outbreak of gunfire led to panicked running.

'Why use teargas?'

AFP journalists filmed security forces beating mourners with sticks as they tried to escape the stands.

Crowds massed at parliaments gates where the body was initially expected. By SIMON MAINA (AFP) Crowds massed at parliament's gates where the body was initially expected. By SIMON MAINA (AFP)

"Why would police use teargas and ammunition to disperse mourners?" wrote presidential candidate Martha Karua on X, sharing a video of the chaos.

President William Ruto arrived shortly after with members of Odinga's family and senior officials.

They paid their respects over the coffin in a side room of the stadium.

Calm was later restored at the stadium, where crowds returned to await a chance to see Odinga lying in state.

Ruto has announced seven days of national mourning for Odinga, with a state funeral service to be held in Nairobi on Friday.

State television showed large numbers of people had also gathered in Bondo, the family's ancestral seat in western Kenya, where Odinga is due to be buried on Sunday.

Michael Omondi, a youth leader for Odinga's party, told AFP he was at the airport "to receive an icon... a giant".

Odingas death is a political earthquake in Kenya where he was a dominant force for decades. By SIMON MAINA (AFP) Odinga's death is a political earthquake in Kenya where he was a dominant force for decades. By SIMON MAINA (AFP)

"Baba, we knew that you were the only person who was going to take us to Canaan (the promised land)," he added.

Born on January 7, 1945, to a future vice president, Odinga spent his early political years either in jail or in exile, fighting for democracy during the autocratic rule of president Daniel arap Moi.

He was prime minister from 2008 to 2013 but never achieved his goal of becoming head of state.

His death leaves a leadership vacuum in the opposition, with no obvious successor as Kenya heads into a potentially volatile election in 2027.

