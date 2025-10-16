Putting Women First in Ethiopia’s Mobile Money Revolution

Jibril Mohamed Ahmed, Founder of Mybirr

Look, I’ve seen a lot in my life, but nothing hits harder than the reality in Ethiopia today. Over 128 million mobile money accounts, and yet only 14% belong to women. Fourteen percent! Can you imagine that? In 2025, millions of women—mothers, sisters, daughters—are still shut out from the financial system. Shut out from the tools they need to feed their families, invest in their futures, or even pay for basic healthcare. And it’s worse—women are 1.5 times less likely than men to receive loans, and when they do, the amounts are often tiny, barely enough to make a dent. That’s not just unfair—it’s unacceptable.

I remember visiting communities, talking to mothers, listening to their stories. Stories that break your heart. 71.8% of married women in Ethiopia report barriers to accessing healthcare. And 57.3% say financial constraints are the biggest problem. Imagine giving birth, the most vulnerable moment in a woman’s life, and being told: “Sorry, we need your credit history. Sorry, we need collateral.” No mother—not a single one—should ever face that. It’s wrong. And we said: enough. We are fixing this.

That’s why we founded MyBirr—Africa’s first voice-powered smart wallet designed specifically for women and underserved communities. We didn’t just want to build another fintech app. No. We wanted to rewrite the rules. Mothers who had to rely on male guardians just to send money? Gone. Women who were invisible in the financial system? Seen. Heard. Empowered. For our mother’s sake, we refused this. For our sisters’ sake, we said no. And we mean it.

With MyBirr, women can get maternal loans instantly, pay bills, save money, and transfer funds—all without bureaucracy, without relying on anyone else. Mothers no longer have to beg, plead, or wait for permission. They have control. They have dignity. They have freedom. And this freedom changes everything. When women are empowered, families thrive. Communities thrive. Economies thrive. The whole country moves forward.

And it doesn’t stop there. MyBirr is more than loans. It’s financial literacy, education, and independence. It’s a voice-powered interface for those who are illiterate or underserved. It’s a solution designed with empathy, understanding, and real-world experience. It’s technology that meets women where they are, not where the system tells them to be.

Some people will call this ambitious. I call it necessary. We’re launching in a system that ignored women for too long. The old rules? Toss them out. MyBirr is fast. MyBirr is smart. MyBirr is bold. MyBirr is for women, by visionaries, and it’s about to change the game.

This isn’t just fintech. This is a revolution. A movement. A statement that women—everywhere, in every village, in every city—deserve financial freedom, empowerment, and respect. And nobody, nobody—saw it coming like this.