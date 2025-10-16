Complete Agenda 111 hospitals to solve health sector job crisis — Dr. Okoe-Boye tells gov’t

Convener of the Ghana Amalgam for Development, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, has noted that the Agenda 111 hospital projects could help absorb several unemployed health professionals if much attention is given to them.

The current Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, recently warned that Ghana could face a severe unemployment crisis in the health sector by 2028 if urgent steps are not taken to address the growing backlog of jobless trained professionals.

According to him, projections indicate that the number of unemployed health workers could rise to about 180,000 by 2028 if the current recruitment pace continues.

This, according to Dr. Okoe-Boye, who served as Health Minister under the past NPP administration, could be mitigated if the remaining Agenda 111 projects are completed and operationalised.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, October 16, he said about 30 of the hospitals, which are currently at 70 percent completion but have been abandoned, could absorb roughly 15,000 professionals if completed.

“Hospitals are not only for care; they are economic poles. Completing these 30 facilities could immediately employ 12,000 to 15,000 health workers while creating indirect jobs for drivers, landlords, food vendors, and artisans,” he added.

He further revealed that the NPP administration had invested about GH¢4.86 billion into the Agenda 111 projects within three years, an investment he said could go to waste if the Mahama government fails to continue the initiative.

“The NPP administration paid about GH¢4.86 billion in certificates for these projects. If this government neglects them, that money will perish in the ground. Every leader should take advantage of this project to create opportunities for our people,” he noted.