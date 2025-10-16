ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 16 Oct 2025 Health

Complete Agenda 111 hospitals to solve health sector job crisis — Dr. Okoe-Boye tells gov’t

Complete Agenda 111 hospitals to solve health sector job crisis — Dr. Okoe-Boye tells gov’t

Convener of the Ghana Amalgam for Development, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, has noted that the Agenda 111 hospital projects could help absorb several unemployed health professionals if much attention is given to them.

The current Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, recently warned that Ghana could face a severe unemployment crisis in the health sector by 2028 if urgent steps are not taken to address the growing backlog of jobless trained professionals.

According to him, projections indicate that the number of unemployed health workers could rise to about 180,000 by 2028 if the current recruitment pace continues.

This, according to Dr. Okoe-Boye, who served as Health Minister under the past NPP administration, could be mitigated if the remaining Agenda 111 projects are completed and operationalised.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, October 16, he said about 30 of the hospitals, which are currently at 70 percent completion but have been abandoned, could absorb roughly 15,000 professionals if completed.

“Hospitals are not only for care; they are economic poles. Completing these 30 facilities could immediately employ 12,000 to 15,000 health workers while creating indirect jobs for drivers, landlords, food vendors, and artisans,” he added.

He further revealed that the NPP administration had invested about GH¢4.86 billion into the Agenda 111 projects within three years, an investment he said could go to waste if the Mahama government fails to continue the initiative.

“The NPP administration paid about GH¢4.86 billion in certificates for these projects. If this government neglects them, that money will perish in the ground. Every leader should take advantage of this project to create opportunities for our people,” he noted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

50 minutes ago

NPP needs a leader who is not boastful, arrogant, divisive in speech and has good character - Nana Akomea 'NPP needs a leader who is not boastful, arrogant, divisive in speech and has go...

57 minutes ago

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah NDC gov’t will fulfil promise of making security service recruitment regional ba...

1 hour ago

Complete Agenda 111 hospitals to solve health sector job crisis — Dr. Okoe-Boye tells gov’t Complete Agenda 111 hospitals to solve health sector job crisis — Dr. Okoe-Boye ...

1 hour ago

Convener of the Ghana Amalgam for Development, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye Mahama has abandoned 30 Agenda 111 hospitals NPP left in 70% completion stage — ...

2 hours ago

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters the Fund would soon send a delegation to Senegal to discuss its stalled loan program. By Brendan SMIALOWSKI (AFP) IMF chief says acted 'as soon as conditions allowed' on Senegal debt

2 hours ago

Early concession: ‘NPP needs a captain who won’t abandon crew in the middle of the sea’ — Kwasi Kwarteng Early concession: ‘NPP needs a captain who won’t abandon crew in the middle of t...

2 hours ago

Bawumia’s ‘premature’ 2024 concession was to polish himself for 2028 elections — Kwasi Kwarteng Bawumia’s ‘premature’ 2024 concession was to polish himself for 2028 elections —...

2 hours ago

United Party will transform Ghana into paradise by 2040 if given power — Alan Kyeremateng United Party will transform Ghana into paradise by 2040 if given power — Alan Ky...

4 hours ago

Ascend to the highest pinnacle — Asogli Chiefs laud Asiedu Nketia 'Ascend to the highest pinnacle' — Asogli Chiefs laud Asiedu Nketia 

4 hours ago

V/R: Agordome water treatment plant shutdown due to deteriorating raw water quality V/R: Agordome water treatment plant shutdown due to deteriorating raw water qual...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line